"Everyone should play domestic cricket if not injured" - Former India cricketer amid debate on Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma's Ranji Trophy participation

Former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh has stressed on the importance of playing domestic cricket. Ahead of the upcoming Ranji Trophy, there is confusion whether star India batters Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli will take part in the domestic tournament.

India will next play a Test series against England after a gap of five months. Both batters are under scrutiny after their poor form during the recently concluded Border Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) 2024-25 series in Australia.

Rohit scored just 31 runs from three Tests while Virat managed to score 190 runs from five matches. Both the senior players failed to perform, resulting in a 1-3 series defeat for India.

There has been strict emphasis on playing domestic cricket and both Virat and Rohit have been urged to play in the Ranji Trophy. However, there is no clarity on whether the two will play domestic cricket or not.

Trending

On the sidelines of a recent event, Yuvraj Singh was asked if Rohit and Virat should play in the Ranji Trophy. The former India all-rounder emphasized that playing domestic cricket is important if the player is not injured and is available.

"It is very important to play domestic cricket. Everyone should play domestic cricket if they are not injured and if they have the time," Yuvraj was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times.

Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rishabh Pant to play in next round of Ranji Trophy

There is no confirmation yet on Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli's participation in the Ranji Trophy. Neither batters have confirmed their availability. However, Rohit has linked up with Mumbai for training.

On the other hand, the Delhi Cricket Association (DDCA) has not heard from Virat about his availability. It remains to be seen whether both the batters will go back to play domestic cricket.

Rohit last participated in the tournament in 2015 while Virat's last appearance came in 2012.

Meanwhile, youngsters such as Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rishabh Pant have reportedly confirmed their availabilities for the next round of the Ranji Trophy. The three Indian cricketers will thus be seen playing for their respective teams in the country's premier domestic competition.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news