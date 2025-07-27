"Everyone has slightly different playing methods" - RP Singh lauds Shubman Gill's knock on Day 4 of ENG vs IND 2025 4th Test

Former India player RP Singh has lauded Shubman Gill for playing a meticulous knock on Day 4 of the fourth Test against England. He noted that the Indian captain was aggressive at the start of his innings before adopting a more circumspect approach.

Gill scored an unbeaten 78 off 167 deliveries as India ended Day 4 (Saturday, July 26) in Manchester at 174/2 in their second innings. The visitors trail England by 137 runs, with the hosts having amassed 669 runs in their first innings in response to India's 358.

During a discussion on Sony Sports, Singh praised Gill for playing a captain's knock while following his template.

"He batted like a leader. He dominated a little at the start. He was playing shots when he came to bat. Everyone has slightly different playing methods. When he came in, he started playing big shots immediately," he said.

The former India pacer noted that Gill (697 runs) is almost 200 runs ahead of the second-highest run-scorer, KL Rahul (508 runs), in the ongoing series.

"Shubman Gill has scored the most runs in this series. KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Jamie Smith and Joe Root are also there, but it's a massive difference. 200 runs is a huge number. It shows how consistent he has been. He has scored runs whenever required, and today's (Saturday) knock is very crucial because you are still alive in this series," Singh observed.

Singh pointed out that Gill would become the second-highest run-scoring captain in a Test series if he adds 55 runs to his tally on the final day.

"He is currently ninth in the list of captains with the most runs in a series. Greg Chappell is above him, with 702 runs, and he might be crossed tomorrow. If he scores around 50 more runs, he will reach No. 2," he noted.

With 810 runs at an average of 90.00 in nine innings, Sir Don Bradman has scored the most runs as a captain in a Test series. Graham Gooch (752 runs at an average of 125.33 in six innings) occupies second spot on that list.

"It means you have batted exceptionally well" - Hemang Badani on Shubman Gill challenging Don Bradman's record

Shubman Gill has struck a double century and two centuries in the ongoing series against England. [P/C: Getty]

In the same discussion, former India batter Hemang Badani noted that Shubman Gill's excellence in the series can be judged by the fact that he is challenging Don Bradman's record.

"He will reach 750 for sure. He can cross the 810 number as well, and see whose name is there. Don Bradman's name is there. If you are crossing his numbers or you have a chance to reach that number, it means you have batted exceptionally well in this series. 800 runs in a series is a lot," he said.

While opining that Gill would break Bradman's record, RP Singh appreciated the 25-year-old for adjusting his game according to the circumstances.

"Considering the confidence he is showing in his batting, he will break that record. Today's innings was his best innings. The circumstances were very difficult today. To bat like that as a captain under such circumstances is praiseworthy. A Test batter should know how to play according to the circumstances. Shubman Gill ticked all the boxes," he elaborated.

Shubman Gill joined KL Rahul in the middle when India were reduced to 0/2 in their second innings. The pair has stitched together an unbroken 174-run third-wicket partnership, with Rahul being unbeaten on a 210-ball 87 at Stumps.

