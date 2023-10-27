Ex-India coach Greg Chappell going through financial struggles; friends launch fundraising campaign

Former Australia captain and Team India head coach Greg Chappell is reportedly facing financial woes. This has led to the legendary cricketer's friends seeking support on an online fundraising platform.

Shedding light on his financial situation, Chappell revealed that while he isn't in a lot of distress, there isn't a lavish lifestyle available for him like for most modern-day cricketers. The 75-year-old stated that his friends decided to raise funds to ensure that he has a comfortable life.

"I’m not on the bones of my a**e. I certainly don’t want it to sound like we’re in desperate straits, because we’re not — but we’re not living in luxury either. I think most people assume that, because we played cricket, that we are all living in the lap of luxury. While I’m certainly not crying poor, we’re not reaping in the benefits that today’s players are," Greg Chappell was quoted as saying by News Corp.

"It is just my friends who realised that we didn’t get a lot and just to make sure that Judy and I were comfortable in our retirement," he added

Chappell suggested that there are several players from his era who are not in good financial condition. He claimed that the former cricketers deserve some kind of appreciation for their significant contribution to the game, adding:

"To be fair, there are others of our era who are in more dire circumstances that could do with the help and I don’t think the game has done enough for players of that era.

"Particularly in relation to the comparison with today’s era. I believe the players that set the scene for what’s happening today should probably be recognised for the role they played in getting the game to where it is today."

Chappell played 87 Tests and 74 ODIs for Australia before retiring in 1984. He mustered 7,110 runs in Test cricket, which includes 24 centuries. In the 50-over format, he finished with 2,331 runs and three hundreds. During his playing days, he was regarded as among the best batsmen in the world.

After retiring, he worked as a broadcaster, columnist, and coach. His coaching stint with the Indian team was highly controversial but did have some high points like India's first-ever Test win in South Africa.

"He's doing it tougher than what he says" - Greg Chappell's friend Peter Maloney on the Australian legend's financial conditions

Greg Chappell's friend Peter Maloney revealed that the former cricketer is going through rough times, but he won't admit it as he is a very proud man.

Maloney also disclosed that Chappell doesn't take any money from the Chappell Foundation, a charity organisation he runs, despite being entitled to do so.

"Greg is a very proud man. He's doing it tougher than what he says. The Chappell Foundation is run by Darshak Mehta and 100 percent of the money that is raised gets distributed. They distribute it annually, so at the end of each year, they don't leave any money and they're starting afresh.

"If you put your name to a foundation, you're entitled to take some money out of it. But Greg hasn't taken a cent out of it, even though he could have," Maloney was quoted as saying by news.com.au.

Greg Chappell's friends aim to raise around $250,000 through camping for the Australian great.