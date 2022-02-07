"Exactly what teams will be looking for" - Rohan Gavaskar says this India U19 star will be on the radar of IPL teams

The India U19 team emerged victorious in the recently concluded 2022 U19 World Cup and a lot of players who impressed in the tournament will go under the hammer in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 auction.

There are some players who were ineligible to register for this auction, but a lot of those players too will certainly be snapped up in the coming seasons.

While the likes of Yash Dhull, Shaik Rasheed, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Ravi Kumar and Raj Bawa stole the limelight, former India cricketer Rohan Gavaskar earmarked another name from the squad who will be sought after by IPL teams.

Gavaskar took to Twitter and wrote:

"My feeling is that Dinesh Bana will be one of the u19 cricketers that a lot of ipl teams will keep an eye out for in the future. His ability to hit 6’s from the start is what makes him special and is exactly what ipl teams will be looking for in a lower order batter (sic)."

Dinesh Bana, 17, hit the winning runs as India U19 chased down a target of 190 runs in the final against England.

On being informed that Bana is not a part of the player pool for the IPL 2022 auction, Gavaskar said that while he is not eligible this year, the youngster will be in demand in the near future. He wrote:

"Yeah. Don’t think he is eligible this year... but he is going to be extremely sought after in the future."

Dinesh Bana shows his hitting prowess as India U19 win World Cup title

Dinesh Bana has batted very low down the order for India U19, but in his short stints at the crease, he was explosive with the willow. In the semi-final against Australia, Bana smashed 20 runs off four deliveries, with two sixes and as many boundaries, as India reached a target of 290/5.

In the final, a loss of wickets meant a potentially nervy finish for India U19 in their chase of 190. However, Bana finished proceedings off with two sixes.

The wicketkeeper-batter finished with a strike rate of 190.90, showing the makings of a lower-order finisher.

