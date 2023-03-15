"Excuse me? Fat shamed??"- Dane van Niekerk calls out Australian publication for controversial headline about her retirement 

Dane van Niekerk was baffled to see an Australian publication carrying a story about her retirement from international cricket with a controversial headline. The South African cricketer called out the publication, further mentioning that headlines like the one used by Australian media broke her.

Earlier this month, reports surfaced online claiming that Dane van Niekerk had announced her retirement from international cricket. She had failed to clear South Africa's fitness test and missed out on a place in the Women's T20 World Cup 2023 squad.

Publishing a story regarding the same, Australian media publication Fox News headlined it as follows:

‘Meant to stay broken’: Fat-shamed cricket star to retire after 2km cut-off controversy

The headline hurt van Niekerk, who took to Twitter to question the publication as follows:

"Excuse me?? Fat shamed?? Are u serious??"

It breaks more than anyone will know: Dane van Niekerk reacts to comments on her fitness

Dane van Niekerk is currently in India, playing for the Royal Challengers Bangalore team in the Women's Premier League. Below her tweet about Fox News, the RCB player added a comment and highlighted how comments about her fitness break her.

Van Niekerk commented:

"Too be truly honest.. this broke me... again.. It breaks more than anyone will know."

One of her fans on Twitter suggested she come up with an official statement regarding all the things that have happened to her in the recent past. The South African cricketer felt that providing a statement wouldn't help her much.

Van Niekerk replied to that fan:

"And that will change anything??"

Dane has been with the RCB squad for quite some time, but she is yet to make her Women's Premier League debut.

The Bangalore-based franchise will play their next match tonight against the UP Warriorz. It will be interesting to see if they give van Niekerk her first RCB cap.

