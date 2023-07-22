Explained: Ravindra Jadeja DRS controversy on Day 2 of the Trinidad Test against West Indies

A bizarre incident occurred on Day 2 of the second Test between India and West Indies in Trinidad on Friday as the wrong replay was played after the hosts took the DRS against Ravindra Jadeja. Luckily, the right decision was made despite the glitch.

India were 360 for 5 in the 104th over when Jadeja attempted to drive a wide ball outside off stump from Kemar Roach. The ball went to the keeper Joshua Da Silva, who started celebrating as he was sure that the Indian batter had nicked the delivery. However, Jadeja was unmoved, and on-field umpire Marais Erasmus also did not raise his finger.

West Indies challenged the decision and went for DRS. However, the replay that was played for TV umpire Michael Gough was different from the delivery for which the review was taken.

In the replay that the third umpire saw, Jadeja’s bat was close to his pads. However, in the actual delivery, he was playing away from his body and there was a clear gap between the bat and pad.

UltraEdge showed a clear spike for the replay that was displayed and Jadeja had to head back to the pavilion as Gough reversed the original decision of not out. The Indian all-rounder was dismissed for 61 off 152 balls, a knock that featured five fours.

Clarification was issued regarding Ravindra Jadeja's dismissal

Later, during the tea analysis show on Day 2 of the Test match, the host broadcaster admitted that a glitch had taken place during the DRS decision pertaining to Jadeja. It, however, clarified that the right decision had been made despite the error.

Also, while on air with Curtly Ambrose and Samuel Badree, Daren Ganga further clarified the controversy as footage of the right replay was played.

The former West Indian cricketer was heard saying:

"This is the actual replay and the ball part. There was no contact with bat on pad. This is the correct UltraEdge. And the right decision was made in the end, that is the most important thing. Just to clear that issue up and basically set the record straight, no fault of the umpires or the system, it's just a glitch that took place."

FanCode @FanCode



Just @imVkohli things!

.

#INDvWIonFanCode #WIvIND pic.twitter.com/5j5td33iO2 Ending a 5-year wait in his 500th Int'l Game with aJust @imVkohli things!

Meanwhile, India were bowled out for 438 in their first innings as Virat Kohli scored 121. In response, West Indies went to stumps on Day 2 at 86/1.