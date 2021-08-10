"Extremely gutted" - Colin Munro reacts after missing out on New Zealand T20 World Cup squad

Veteran New Zealand batter Colin Munro has expressed his disappointment after missing out on a place in the Kiwis' 15-member squad for the ICC T20 World Cup, which is to be played in the UAE and Oman later this year.

Munro, who last played for the Black Caps in 2020 against India, recently turned up in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and is currently playing in The Hundred. Taking to Instagram, Colin Munro expressed his feelings along with a list of the T20 World Cup squad.

The southpaw wrote:

“Extremely gutted to miss out on this, was definitely a goal of mine that I wanted to tick off. Looks like I may have played my last game for Black Caps, not by choice.”

Meanwhile, New Zealand also left out veteran batsman Ross Taylor and all-rounder Colin de Grandhomme from the squad for the marquee event that is starting on October 17.

New Zealand's 15-member squad for World Cup: Kane Williamson (c), Todd Astle, Trent Boult, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Kyle Jamieson, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Tim Seifert (wk), Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee

I am pleased Colin Munro is frustrated: Gary Stead

Addressing a press conference in Christchurch, New Zealand head coach Gary Stead stated that Colin Munro had ruled himself out of the Bangladesh and Pakistan tours.

Stead said that he had a chat with the 31-year-old last week and spoke about Colin Munro's situation with the New Zealand national team.

“Colin was still available but for the World Cup only, and wasn’t available for any other tours at all," Stead said. "We talked through that decision, and in the end we’ve had a lot of success with guys in our T20 squad the last six months. We know Colin’s been a fine player and still is a fine player," said the New Zealand coach.

I’m pleased he’s frustrated. When you’ve got a lot of quality players around you can’t fit everyone in to 15… Yes I have spoken to Colin, about a week ago so he’s clear on where he sits," he added.

Colin Munro has represented New Zealand in 65 T20Is, amassing 1724 runs at a strike-rate of 156.44, including three centuries.

