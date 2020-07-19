One of South Africa's senior cricketers, Faf du Plessis has announced that he will auction his bat and a pink ODI jersey in order to raise funds for vulnerable children who have been severely impacted by COVID-19.

The former skipper was nominated by his former teammate and a South African legend, AB de Villiers, to donate these items for the cause of the underprivileged.

"As you all know the COVID-19 pandemic has had a devastating effect on a lot of people, and we're experiencing these effects first hand in South Africa," Faf du Plessis wrote in an Instagram post.

Faf du Plessis donates his new IXU bat and a Pink ODI shirt

"I’ve donated one of my new IXU bats and a Pink signed ODI shirt from the 2016 Pink ODI against England that will be auctioned on All in Africa’s website. All of the proceeds of the auction will go towards a project I’ve launched with the Hillsong Africa Foundation. The goal of the project is to raise R500 000 that will be used to feed vulnerable children from local communities."

Faf du Plessis, the former South Africa captain has been thoroughly involved in charity work since the start of the pandemic and has raised hefty funds to feed needy kids in South Africa.

Faf du Plessis recently also became one of the first persons from the white Afrikaans cricket community in South Africa to publicly voice their support for the Black Lives Matter Movement and his teammate Lungi Ngidi.

"A race problem is a human race problem, if one part of the body hurts, we all stop, we empathize, we get perspective, we learn and then we tend to the hurting part of the body. So I am saying that all lives don't matter UNTIL black lives matter."

Faf du Plessis also took a knee along with the rest of the players who partook in the 3TC exhibition and emphasized that there are many injustices happening in the country that need the community's attention.