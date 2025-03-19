Faf du Plessis named captain of Namibia U-19 World Cup Qualifier squad

Rising star Faf du Plessis has been named the captain of the Namibia U-19 squad that will play in the World Cup Qualifiers. The youngster, whose namesake played for South Africa and currently plies his trade for Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League, is also a right-handed batter and a leg-break bowler.

The 17-year-old, who has played three matches for Namibia U-19, according to ESPNCricinfo, will captain his team against the likes of Kenya, Nigeria, Sierra Leone, Tanzania, and Uganda in the Division 1 Qualifiers. Namibia will play their first match of the Qualifiers against Nigeria on March 28.

Faf du Plessis of Namibia (Image credits: Andrew Poolman on X)

This round of matches is slated to be held in Lagos, Nigeria. Namibia will take on Sierra Leone in their second match a day later at the University of Lagos Cricket Oval. The eventual winners of this round will be the representative of the African continent in the 2026 U-19 World Cup.

Australia are the defending champions of the ICC Men's U-19 World Cup

Interestingly, the main event will be held in 2026 in Zimbabwe and Namibia, and if the latter nation qualify by winning the Africa group, they will be the proud co-hosts. While Zimbabwe have been accorded direct qualification due to their status as hosts, Namibia have been asked to play in the Qualifier tournament. This tournament will be the 16th edition of the men's U-19 World Cup.

Australia are the defending champions of the men's U-19 World Cup, which they won by beating India in the final of the 2024 event held in South Africa. While Australia had qualified by beating Pakistan by one wicket in the semifinal, India had booked their berth by defeating hosts South Africa by two wickets.

In the final, Australia batted first and put up a decent total of 253-7 on the board in their quota of 50 overs. Harjas Singh was the leading run-getter for the Aussies with a 64-ball 55. India, in response, folded up for just 174 despite Adarsh Singh top-scoring with 47. Australia eventually won the match by 79 runs in Benoni.

