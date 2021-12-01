"They want us to play all the games which is an unrealistic expectation" - Faf Du Plessis on not playing the 2021 T20 World Cup

Veteran South African cricketer Faf du Plessis opened up on his snub from the 2021 World T20 squad, saying the board's expectations were hard to fulfill. Faf du Plessis missed the T20 World Cup for the first time since making his international debut in 2011.

Although Du Plessis retired from Test cricket, he made himself available to play for South Africa in the limited-overs format.

The 37-year old was also in fine form, winning the player of the final award in IPL 2021. However, the selectors didn't get him a spot in the 15-man squad.

Speaking to ESPNCricinfo, Faf du Plessis revealed that Cricket South Africa (CSA) had stringent rules regarding his availability, allowing him to spend limited time in overseas leagues.

Citing their inability to find middle ground, the right-handed batter said:

"I am on a different journey now. Last year when I played for SA against England the plan was very much to play at the World Cup and that was the talk. It was really difficult though for Cricket SA and myself to find something that still allowed me to play overseas because that's obviously why I retired from Test cricket especially.

"They tried to but we couldn't find a middle ground and I think they wanted people who were available all the time and that made it a challenge for the guys like myself and Imran Tahir because we were playing overseas as well.

"I think that's the challenge now because we are playing overseas and they want us to play all the games which is an unrealistic expectation."

Du Plessis' record in T20Is is highly encouraging, having scored 1528 runs in 50 matches at 35.53. The former skipper also has a T20I century; however, he is still unlikely to play the 2022 T20 World Cup.

"I certainly don't think the door is closed for anyone" - Mark Boucher

Meanwhile, after South Africa's 2021 T20 World Cup campaign, head coach Mark Boucher declared that every player will be considered for selection. Nevertheless, he also said the board and Du Plessis couldn't strike an agreement.

"I certainly don't think the door is closed for anyone. The Faf conversation was had, and unfortunately, it just didn't work out with the scheduling and all that stuff. It's been tough during Covid times and bubble life, I understand from his perspective with family, has been very tough.

"Going forward, hopefully we can get out of bubble life as soon as possible and get back to some sort of normality with regards to touring," Boucher stated, as quoted by iol.co.za.

The Proteas were unfortunate to miss out on a playoff spot in the World Cup despite winning four out of their five league games. Australia progressed instead due to a superior net run-rate.

