Faf du Plessis presented with special jersey ahead of his landmark T20 in JSK vs SEC SA20 2025 game [In Pictures]

Veteran South African batter and Joburg Super Kings skipper Faf du Plessis was presented with a special jersey ahead of his side's SA20 game against the SunRisers Eastern Cape at the Wanderers in Johannesburg on Sunday, January 26. CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan presented the right-handed batter with a jersey, with 400 printed on the back, denoting his 400th T20.

Du Plessis, who played for South Africa in 69 Tests, 143 ODIs and 50 T20Is, developed into one of the prolific batters in the shortest format of the game. The 40-year-old has played in the Indian Premier League, Bangladesh Premier League (BPL), Big Bash League (BBL), Caribbean Premier League (CPL) and many other franchise tournaments to get to his 400th T20 game.

Expand Tweet

Trending

As far as the ongoing game against the defending champions SunRisers is concerned, the Super Kings have bowled them out for 118 after the former opted to bat first. Lutho Sipamla and Hardus Viljoen starred with the ball, sharing seven wickets, with the latter starring with figures of 4-0-24-3.

Imran Tahir and Matheesha Pathirana picked up one wicket apiece. David Bedingham starred for the Eastern Cape with 48.

Faf du Plessis has struggled with the bat in SA20 2025

Meanwhile, Du Plessis has struggled with the bat in the third season, scoring 152 runs and striking at 135.71. The veteran finished as the second-highest run-getter in the inaugural edition with 369 runs but the tally came down to 239 in the following season.

The Super Kings are currently in a precarious position in the tournament, losing three games out of six and winning only a couple. With only 119 as the target against Aiden Markram and Co, they should fancy their chances of winning the contest. Nevertheless, they still have some work to do to reach the playoffs.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️