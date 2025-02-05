Faf du Plessis pulls off stunning catch to send David Bedingham packing in SA20 2025 Eliminator [Watch]

Joburg Super Kings (JSK) captain Faf du Plessis pulled off a stunning catch to dismiss Sunrisers Eastern Cape (SEC) opener David Bedingham in the SA20 2025 Eliminator on Wednesday, February 5. The match is taking place at SuperSport Park in Centurion.

The dismissal came off the first ball of the fifth over of the Eastern Cape’s innings. Super Kings bowler Imran Tahir delivered a well-flighted ball outside the off stump. Bedingham went for it, smashing the ball high and to the left of the mid-off fielder with great power. Du Plessis, showing quick reactions, sprinted across, leapt to his left and took a spectacular two-handed overhead catch.

The official SA20 League X account shared the video, captioning the post:

“Absolutely FAF-tastic. Faf du Plessis continues to defy the laws of physics.”

Soon after Faf du Plessis completed the catch, Imran Tahir launched into his trademark celebratory run, finishing it off with a rendition of football legend Cristiano Ronaldo’s iconic 'Siu' celebration. Bedingham played a solid knock, scoring 27 off 14 balls, including three fours and one six. His dismissal left the Eastern Cape at 48/2 after 4.1 overs.

Sunrisers Eastern Cape lose four quick wickets after a decent opening stand in the SA20 2025 Eliminator

The Joburg Super Kings won the toss and chose to bowl first. The Sunrisers Eastern Cape openers David Bedingham and Tony de Zorzi got off to a strong start, putting up 42 runs in the first three overs, with Bedingham doing most of the scoring. Maheesh Theekshana gave JSK the breakthrough in the fourth over, dismissing Zorzi for 14 off nine balls.

The following over saw Faf du Plessis produce a brilliant piece of fielding to remove Bedingham for 27. Tom Abell had a frustrating outing, scoring run-a-ball 10 before falling to Moeen Ali. Jordan Hermann also struggled, managing only 12 off 16 balls before Hardus Viljoen took his first wicket of the match.

At the time of writing, the Eastern Cape were 79/4 after 10 overs, with Aiden Markram (8) and Tristan Stubbs (2) at the crease.

