Famous astrologer reveals scores on which Rohit Sharma will face resistance in IND vs PAK 2025 Champions Trophy match

Astrologer Sumit Bajaj has shared his prediction for India captain Rohit Sharma ahead of the Men in Blue's 2025 Champions Trophy match against arch-rivals Pakistan. The much-awaited contest will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday, February 23.

Bajaj suggested that Sharma's batting will be key for Team India in the crucial encounter. He hoped to see the star opener cross the 50-run mark and convert it into a big score.

However, Bajaj predicted that the 37-year-old could face resistance at scores of 26-29 and 55-57. Taking to the microblogging platform X, the astrologist wrote:

"Rohit Sharma - Important for India tomorrow in Ind Vs Pakistan !!! Hope he hits minimum half century & carry on & resistance at score of 26-29 & 55-57. All my best wishes !"

Sharma played an impactful 41-run knock in India's 2025 Champions Trophy opener against Bangladesh on February 20. His opening partner Shubman Gill remained unbeaten on 101, playing a key role in the side's six-wicket victory.

Bajaj's prediction for India's Virat Kohli came true during the 2023 ODI World Cup. Ahead of the showpiece event, he had correctly predicted that the ace batter would break Sachin Tendulkar's record for scoring the most ODI centuries.

He had also mentioned that Kohli was likely going to be the top scorer in the tournament. The prophecy proved correct as the right-handed batter finished with 765 runs, the most by a player in a single edition.

"Get them out quickly" - Sumit Bajaj names three batters India will have to dismiss cheaply in IND vs PAK 2025 Champions Trophy clash

In a separate post, Sumit Bajaj opined that Pakistani skipper Mohammad Rizwan, all-rounder Salman Agha, and batter Saud Shakeel could pose a challenge to India in the 2025 Champions Trophy match. He reckoned that the Indian bowlers should look to dismiss the three batters early.

Bajaj wrote on X:

"India should be wary of Rizwan, Salman Agha, Saud Shakeel and get them out quickly to have control over the match."

The famous astrologer also shared his predicted time for the fall of wickets.

"Timings for Fall of Wickets: Dubai Local Time: 1-1:02 PM, 1:06-1:09, 1:27-32, 1:32-1:36, 2:07-2:12, 2:16-2:21, 2:25-2:30, 2:31-2:43, 3:06-3:15, 3:21-3:25, 3:49-3:52, 4:25-4:29, 4:34-4:38, 4:43 -5:01, 5:24-5:33, 5:38-5:42, 6:00-6:09, 6:41-6:45, 6:50-6:55, 6:58-7:16, 7:39-7:47, 7:52-7:56, 8:13-8:22, 8:53-8:58, 9:02-9:06, 9:11-9:28, 9:51-9:58. Convert above in IST. Out of above more imp turnaround timing of matches is given separately in pic. Around 9:21-9:27 PM IST some interruptions may happen or match may also end," Bajaj posted.

The upcoming 2025 Champions Trophy match is a must-win for defending champions Pakistan as they look to stay afloat in the competition.

