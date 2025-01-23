Fan touches Rishabh Pant's feet on Day 1 of Delhi vs Saurashtra Ranji Trophy 2024-25 clash in Rajkot [Watch]

Indian wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant returned to domestic cricket, playing for Delhi in the sixth round of the Ranji Trophy 2024-25. Delhi are playing against Saurashtra in Rajkot in a Group D encounter.

On the opening day of the clash, Pant was seen walking towards a number of fans who had gathered at the venue. Fans were seen taking selfies and asking for his autograph, crowding up at one spot.

As Rishabh Pant was heading forward to interact with them, one fan bent down to touch the cricketer's feet.

Rishabh Pant, who is just 27 years old, has already gained a massive fan following for his entertaining and appealing style of playing cricket. Having made his international debut in 2017, the left-hander has established himself among India's finest cricketers at the moment.

Rishabh Pant fails to impress on return to domestic cricket

Rishabh Pant, along with several other India internationals, are taking part in the ongoing sixth round of the Ranji Trophy 2024-25. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has made it mandatory for even international players to participate in domestic matches.

Pant had an average Border Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) 2024-25 series, scoring 255 runs from nine innings at an average of 28.33. Except for his quickfire 61, he did not have any other impactful knock.

On the opening day of the ongoing Ranji Trophy 2024-25 clash against Saurashtra, Delhi batted first and were bowled out for just 188 runs in 49.4 overs. Rishabh Pant batted at No.5 but failed to impress.

The wicketkeeper-batter's short stay at the crease lasted only 10 balls, where he managed to score just a solitary run as he was dismissed by Dharmendrasinh Jadeja. His presence was expected to boost Delhi's line-up, however, he left them in trouble at 92/4 after he was sent back in the 27th over.

Pant has played 68 first-class matches so far and has scored 4,868 runs at an average of 46.36 with 11 hundreds. He will be eager to put up an improved performance for Delhi in the second innings.

