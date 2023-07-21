Fans book hospital beds in Ahmedabad for stay during India vs Pakistan Cricket World Cup match weekend - Reports

Cricket fans have been reportedly reserving beds at hospitals for the second weekend of October 2023 for a stay in Ahmedabad. The much-awaited India vs Pakistan World Cup match will take place on October 15 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Since there has been a massive surge in demand for hotel bookings in Ahmedabad for the second weekend of October, the hotel business owners have raised the prices significantly. To avoid hotel booking, some cricket fans have even reached out to hospitals and reserved a bed along with a full body check-up.

Speaking to Ahmedabad Mirror, Dr. Paras Shah, who works at a hospital in Ahmedabad said:

"Since it’s a hospital they are asking for full-body check-up and an overnight stay so both of their purposes are fulfilled – saving money on lodging and getting their health check-up done.

"These people are ready for any, from deluxe to suite room, whatever is offered to them. Since we have limited rooms, we are being judicious in taking such advance bookings from NRIs because our priority is patient care," he added.

Shah concluded by saying that his friends living in the United States of America have also been inquiring for a bed at the hospital where he works for the India vs Pakistan World Cup match weekend.

No hotel rooms available in ITC Narmada and Courtyard by Marriott for India vs Pakistan Cricket World Cup match weekend

The report further stated that although some fans are ready to pay sky-high rates, quite a few hotels have no rooms left for the India vs Pakistan weekend. Well-known hotels like ITC Narmada and Courtyard by Marriott have no rooms free for October 14 and 15.

The India vs Pakistan World Cup match will be held on October 15. The big game is expected to have one of the most electric atmospheres witnessed in cricket history.