"Saving runs for Modi Stadium" - Fans roast Shubman Gill for scoring 10 off 32 in IND vs PAK at 2023 Asia Cup

Shubman Gill failed to deliver with the bat at the 2023 Asia Cup's high-voltage game between India and Pakistan at Pallekele in Sri Lanka on Saturday, September 2. The right-handed batter chopped onto the stumps, departing for 10 runs off 32 balls.

The dismissal took place in the 15th over of India’s innings. Haris Rauf bowled a fuller-length deliver, cloaking speed of 147 kmph, that seamed away from the batter. Gill looked to defend but got an inside edge that broke the stumps.

The 23-year-old opener never looked comfortable at the crease throughout his innings. With his dismissal, Pakistan reduced India to 66/4 after 14.1 overs.

Gill has failed to deliver across formats following his exploits for Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League. The right-handed batter registered six single-digit scores across formats on the tour of the West Indies. The Punjab-born batter, however, scored 85 runs off 92 in his last ODI outing in the Caribbean.

Fans on X (formerly known as Twitter) roasted the star opener for his disappointing performance against Pakistan. One user wrote:

"Shubman Gill saving runs for Modi Stadium Ahmedabad."

Here are some of the other reactions:

Rohit Sharma’s decision to bat first against Pakistan backfires; Gill departs for single-digit score

India captain Rohit Sharma’s decision to bat first against Pakistan in overcast conditions backfired for the Men in Blue on Saturday. Shaheen Afridi got rid of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, while Haris Rauf sent back Shreyas Iyer and Shubman Gill.

At the toss, Rohit said:

"We are going to bat first. There is a bit of weather around, but can't think much about it. Got to play good cricket, you need to embrace the challenge, embrace the situation."

At the time of writing, India were 117/4 after 23 overs with Hardik Pandya and Ishan Kishan at the crease. The duo will look to stitch a partnership and stage a comeback.

India XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan (w), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.

Pakistan XI: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (w), Agha Salman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf.

Click here to follow the IND vs PAK live score updates.