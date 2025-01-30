Fans shout unique political chants for Virat Kohli ahead of Delhi vs Railways Ranji Trophy 2024-25 match [Watch]

Former Indian skipper Virat Kohli has pulled an impressive crowd for the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 match between Delhi and Railways at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. Ahead of the match, fans gathered outside the stadium in massive numbers.

The fans were seen shouting unique political chants for Kohli. One such chant was:

"Hamara neta kaisa ho, Virat Kohli jaisa ho." [How should our leader be, he should be like Virat Kohli]

Watch the video of the same posted by a user on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) below:

Expand Tweet

Trending

Along with the political chant, fans were also heard chanting Kohli's Indian Premier League (IPL) team Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB)'s name outside the stadium.

Fans come out in massive numbers to watch Virat Kohli in Delhi vs Railways Ranji Trophy 2024-25 match

Kohli's return to the Ranji Trophy has drawn massive crowds, such that are not usually seen for a domestic match. The Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) made entry free for fans at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Free tickets and the opportunity to see Kohli in person led to supporters thronging the stadium. The fans gathered in large numbers outside the stadium ahead of the match and once the game began, the stands were also jam-packed.

The star Indian batter returns to the Ranji Trophy after more than 12 years; he last played in the domestic tournament back in November 2012. Kohli made his Ranji Trophy debut for Delhi back in 2006 against Tamil Nadu.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has made it mandatory for Indian players to participate in domestic cricket after the team's successive Test series defeats against New Zealand at home and away in Australia.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️