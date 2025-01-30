Fans chant “RCB, RCB” at Arun Jaitley Stadium ahead of Delhi vs Railways Ranji Trophy 2024-25 match [Watch]

Fans have turned up in massive numbers at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi to watch Virat Kohli in action as he plays in the Ranji Trophy for the first time in 12 years. Supporters outside the venue were heard chanting 'RCB RCB', with a video of the same surfacing on social media.

Kohli, who plays for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) franchise in the Indian Premier League (IPL), decided to make himself available for the first-class fixture after his struggles during the recently-concluded five-Test tour of Australia. The former Indian captain managed only 190 runs in the series, averaging 23.75, with a lone century. With India set to tour England for five Tests later this year, the 36-year-old will be keen to get some runs under his belt in this first-class fixture.

Trending

Expand Tweet

As far as the current state of the match between Delhi and Railways is concerned, the former won the toss and elected to field first. Siddhant Sharma has already picked up a couple of wickets, while Navdeep Saini has snaffled one.

Virat Kohli scored 14 and 43 the last time he played in a Ranji Trophy match

Virat Kohli. (Image Credits: Getty)

Kohli's last Ranji Trophy match came during the 2012 edition between Delhi and Uttar Pradesh. His scores of 14 and 43 went in vain as Uttar Pradesh, captained by Suresh Raina, won the match by six wickets.

As far as international cricket goes, the 36-year-old will mark his return during the ODI series against England, beginning on February 6 in Nagpur. The series will also serve as a prep for the Champions Trophy that kickstarts on February 19.

The Men in Blue will hope to win their third Champions Trophy crown, having shared the trophy with Sri Lanka in 2002 and triumphing in 2013. India finished as runners-up to Pakistan in the previous edition in 2017.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️