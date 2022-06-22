"One-dimensional powerplay enforcer"- Fans slam Prithvi Shaw for not converting his 47 into a big one in the Ranji Trophy final vs MP

Mumbai Ranji team captain Prithvi Shaw faced the ire of Indian cricket fans on Twitter after he failed to convert his 47-run knock into a big one in the Ranji Trophy final against Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday. The pinnacle clash of India's premier domestic tournament commenced today at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Mumbai won the toss and opted to bat first. Openers Prithvi Shaw (47) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (78) gave the side a decent start with an 87-run partnership. The duo blunted the new ball threat and laid a good platform for the middle-order batters in this crucial contest.

However, fans were left frustrated after the Mumbai captain was bowled in the 28th over trying to fend off an incoming delivery. Similar deliveries have led to the downfall of the youngster multiple times during his short Test career so far.

The Twitterati criticized the flamboyant opener for not working on his weaknesses and were disappointed that he kept repeating the same mistake, leaving a huge gap between bat and pads.

Here are some of the reactions:

Alleged DogFish @BrownTrackitis Does Prithvi Shaw have higher gears against Pace bowling in death overs? say even spin hitting gears against favorable match up in middle overs?

sample size less ik.

theoretically?



Quite one-dimensional powerplay enforcer lol. Does Prithvi Shaw have higher gears against Pace bowling in death overs? say even spin hitting gears against favorable match up in middle overs? sample size less ik.theoretically?Quite one-dimensional powerplay enforcer lol.

😈😈 @irresponsible43

Usko jaiswal ke tarah badi innings khelni chahiye

Varna career waste he karega @mufaddal_vohra Prithvi shaw 47 runs bnake out ho gyaUsko jaiswal ke tarah badi innings khelni chahiyeVarna career waste he karega @mufaddal_vohra Prithvi shaw 47 runs bnake out ho gya Usko jaiswal ke tarah badi innings khelni chahiye Varna career waste he karega

Prabhanjan Badami @PABadami @karhacter @Kenkre @PrithviShaw He falls over and loses balance far too often while trying to guide deliveries from the pacers to the on-side. Batters of quality can't get into such awkward positions as a matter of habit. @karhacter @Kenkre @PrithviShaw He falls over and loses balance far too often while trying to guide deliveries from the pacers to the on-side. Batters of quality can't get into such awkward positions as a matter of habit.

Alez ✨ @_OutSwing From International and domestic bowlers all know the weak point of Prithvi Shaw. Yet again after a good start he gets bowled between bat and pad.



Lot of work to do mate. From International and domestic bowlers all know the weak point of Prithvi Shaw. Yet again after a good start he gets bowled between bat and pad.Lot of work to do mate. https://t.co/DrwCL1LrPf

Amol Karhadkar @karhacter Prithvi Shaw could hardly read the seam while facing both the MP pacers. Anubhav Agarwal finally breaches through his defence. That means Shaw has highest of 53 in six first innings this #RanjiTrophy season #RanjiTrophy Final #MUMvMP Prithvi Shaw could hardly read the seam while facing both the MP pacers. Anubhav Agarwal finally breaches through his defence. That means Shaw has highest of 53 in six first innings this #RanjiTrophy season #RanjiTrophyFinal #MUMvMP

Mazakiya ShortLeg @MShortleg Prithvi Shaw dismissed in a very similar fashion which saw his ouster from the Indian Test Team - Bowled through the gate. Prithvi Shaw dismissed in a very similar fashion which saw his ouster from the Indian Test Team - Bowled through the gate.

Vishal Yadav @VishalY44691113 #RanjiTrophy Prithvi Shaw needs to understand that it's not compulsary to play at every ball in red ball cricket. You got to leave some good balls outside off stumps which is bowled in your weak areas. #MUMvMP Prithvi Shaw needs to understand that it's not compulsary to play at every ball in red ball cricket. You got to leave some good balls outside off stumps which is bowled in your weak areas. #MUMvMP #RanjiTrophy

Rhitankar Bandyopadhyay @rhitankar8616



2016-17 Final vs Gujarat : 71 and 44

2022 Final vs Madhya Pradesh : 47



Shaw in Ranji Trophy Finals :-

Inns - 3

Runs - 162

Avg - 54.00

SR - 78.26

#RanjiTrophyFinal Prithvi Shaw has scored 40+ runs everytime he has batted in Ranji Trophy Finals.2016-17 Final vs Gujarat : 71 and 442022 Final vs Madhya Pradesh : 47Shaw in Ranji Trophy Finals :-Inns - 3Runs - 162Avg - 54.00SR - 78.26 Prithvi Shaw has scored 40+ runs everytime he has batted in Ranji Trophy Finals.2016-17 Final vs Gujarat : 71 and 442022 Final vs Madhya Pradesh : 47Shaw in Ranji Trophy Finals :-Inns - 3Runs - 162Avg - 54.00SR - 78.26#RanjiTrophyFinal

libinTmathews @m_libin

is a Unlucky Cricketer, Never Utilizes his Chances @GreenstoneLobo Srivastava is a 1993 born, He will win the Ranji Final @PrithviShaw is a Unlucky Cricketer, Never Utilizes his Chances @GreenstoneLobo Srivastava is a 1993 born, He will win the Ranji Final@PrithviShaw is a Unlucky Cricketer, Never Utilizes his Chances

"It's nowhere near my mind you know" - Prithvi Shaw on Team India aspirations

Prithvi Shaw recently revealed that he is preoccupied with the Ranji Trophy final and is not thinking about making a comeback to the Indian team.

The Mumbai skipper's primary aim at the moment is to win the Ranji Trophy final match and bring back joyous moments for his state side.

Speaking to reporters on the eve of the final against Madhya Pradesh, Shaw said:

"It's nowhere near my mind you know – comeback to the Indian team. Getting the Cup is my main motive and not thinking of anything other than winning this one. The preparation of what we have done for the Ranji Trophy and not focusing on what's happening on the outside. It's about winning the Ranji Trophy and getting those happy moments back."

On the advice he would give to teammates, he added:

"First thing I would say is that I am proud of them and how far they have come and just want to say, go there and enjoy. I tell the youngsters on the side that it's the same kind of thing that you have done at U-25 or U-19s, just the degree of difficulty becomes more. For me, the result doesn't matter but the effort they put in does. I just tell them, do what you have been doing all these years."

At the end of day 1, Mumbai are at 248/5 in the first innings. Their hopes of getting on a high total rely heavily on Sarfaraz Khan (36*), who has been in prolific form this season.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far