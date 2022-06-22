"One-dimensional powerplay enforcer"- Fans slam Prithvi Shaw for not converting his 47 into a big one in the Ranji Trophy final vs MP

Mumbai Ranji team captain Prithvi Shaw faced the ire of Indian cricket fans on Twitter after he failed to convert his 47-run knock into a big one in the Ranji Trophy final against Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday. The pinnacle clash of India's premier domestic tournament commenced today at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.
Mumbai won the toss and opted to bat first. Openers Prithvi Shaw (47) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (78) gave the side a decent start with an 87-run partnership. The duo blunted the new ball threat and laid a good platform for the middle-order batters in this crucial contest.
However, fans were left frustrated after the Mumbai captain was bowled in the 28th over trying to fend off an incoming delivery. Similar deliveries have led to the downfall of the youngster multiple times during his short Test career so far.
The Twitterati criticized the flamboyant opener for not working on his weaknesses and were disappointed that he kept repeating the same mistake, leaving a huge gap between bat and pads.
"It's nowhere near my mind you know" - Prithvi Shaw on Team India aspirations
Prithvi Shaw recently revealed that he is preoccupied with the Ranji Trophy final and is not thinking about making a comeback to the Indian team.
The Mumbai skipper's primary aim at the moment is to win the Ranji Trophy final match and bring back joyous moments for his state side.
Speaking to reporters on the eve of the final against Madhya Pradesh, Shaw said:
"It's nowhere near my mind you know – comeback to the Indian team. Getting the Cup is my main motive and not thinking of anything other than winning this one. The preparation of what we have done for the Ranji Trophy and not focusing on what's happening on the outside. It's about winning the Ranji Trophy and getting those happy moments back."
On the advice he would give to teammates, he added:
"First thing I would say is that I am proud of them and how far they have come and just want to say, go there and enjoy. I tell the youngsters on the side that it's the same kind of thing that you have done at U-25 or U-19s, just the degree of difficulty becomes more. For me, the result doesn't matter but the effort they put in does. I just tell them, do what you have been doing all these years."
At the end of day 1, Mumbai are at 248/5 in the first innings. Their hopes of getting on a high total rely heavily on Sarfaraz Khan (36*), who has been in prolific form this season.