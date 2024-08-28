Fans used to dry pitch ahead of PAK vs BAN 2024 2nd Test, images go viral

An image of fans being used to dry the pitch ahead of the second Test between Pakistan and Bangladesh is doing the rounds on the internet. The second Test between the two sides will be played from August 30 at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Pakistan.

With two days to go before the Test match, images of the pitch were circulated online, with fans voicing their views after seeing a fresh pitch prepared. To dry the pitches, the authorities at the stadium used big fans.

An X user posted images of the same on their account, with the following caption:

"The pitch for the second Test match between Pakistan & Bangladesh in Rawalpindi. It's so "green"."

Trending

You can have a look at the post below:

Expand Tweet

The aforementioned post also shows Pakistan batter Babar Azam and fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi having a good look at the surface in the first image. You can watch a video of the same below:

Expand Tweet

The fans reacted to the green pitch. Here are a few of them:

Expand Tweet

"I'm sure it will be shaved off at the top but obviously it will remain greenish," another fan commented.

Bangladesh beat Pakistan by 10 wickets to take a 1-0 series lead

Pakistan's Naseem Shah reacts to his fall of wicket (Image credits: @TheRealPCB on X)

Bangladesh beat Pakistan in the first Test by 10 wickets at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Pakistan. This was their first Test win over the hosts and their first Test win away from home since beating New Zealand at Mount Maunganui in 2022.

Pakistan were put in to bat first and scored 448/6d thanks to tons from wicketkeeper batter Mohammad Rizwan (171 off 239) and vice-captain Saud Shakeel (141 off 261). Bangladesh bettered that, scoring 565 with a big century from seasoned campaigner Mushfiqur Rahim (191 off 341) and half-centuries from Shadman Islam (93 off 183), Mehidy Hasan Miraz (77 off 179), Litton Das (56 off 78), and Mominul Haque (50 off 76).

The hosts crumbled in the second innings as they slumped to 146 all out with only Mohammad Rizwan (51 off 80) making a notable contribution and setting a total of 30 runs for Bangladesh to chase. The visitors did so without breaking a sweat as they chased the target down in 6.3 overs and went 1-0 up in the series.

The second Test between Pakistan and Bangladesh begins on Friday, August 30. This Test will be played at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Pakistan.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️