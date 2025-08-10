"Far more serious stuff on his back now" - Former India bowling coach's massive claim on Jasprit Bumrah post ENG vs IND 2025 Tests

Former Indian bowling coach Bharat Arun dismissed criticism surrounding Jasprit Bumrah's decision to rest for two of the five Tests in the recently concluded series against England. Coming off a back injury that relegated him to the sidelines from the final Test in Australia to the middle of the 2025 IPL, the 31-year-old mentioned playing only three of the five Tests in the England tour pre-series.However, the ace pacer missed the second and fifth Tests, with India trailing 0-1 and 1-2, respectively, leading to criticism from several fans and former players.Talking about the doubts surrounding Bumrah's inconsistent participation due to fitness issues, Bharat Arun said (via Indian Express):&quot;It’s so sad to hear about this stuff against Bumrah. He has had a serious surgery, and people should understand it is not as if the surgery is done and he is all good forever. No, this is far more serious stuff on his back now.&quot;He added:&quot;His body is like that now. We have to be careful and understand how hard this entire effort is and such a great feat for him to do what he is doing – playing for India through all this.&quot;Ironically, India's two wins in the England series came in the two games Bumrah missed. They eventually finished their UK tour with a satisfactory 2-2 draw.&quot;It’s not picking and choosing&quot; - Bharat ArunBharat Arun further rubbished the notion of Jasprit Bumrah 'picking and choosing' the matches he plays. The champion pacer was at his usual best when he played in England, finishing with 14 wickets at an average of 26 in three games.However, India lost both Tests where he picked up a five-wicket haul at Leeds and Lord's.&quot;It’s not picking and choosing. Just a few months back he was hailed as the world’s greatest fast bowler in Australia and now, he is being criticised unfairly. Did he underperform in the three Tests? Two fifers he took. Why do you think it was announced way before the series itself that he will play 3 Tests; precisely to stop this kind of nonsense. Not for the world to fall to temptation and say play him as this Test is crucial,&quot; said Bharat Arun (via the aforementioned source).Bumrah played all five Tests of India's previous red-ball series in Australia but broke down in the series finale at Sydney. His limited participation in the contest resulted in India losing by six wickets.