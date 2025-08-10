"Far more serious stuff on his back now" - Former India bowling coach's massive claim on Jasprit Bumrah post ENG vs IND 2025 Tests

By Venkatesh Ravichandran
Published Aug 10, 2025 09:36 IST
England &amp; India Net Sessions - Source: Getty
Jasprit Bumrah in discussion with head coach Gautam Gambhir during the England series [Credit: Getty]

Former Indian bowling coach Bharat Arun dismissed criticism surrounding Jasprit Bumrah's decision to rest for two of the five Tests in the recently concluded series against England. Coming off a back injury that relegated him to the sidelines from the final Test in Australia to the middle of the 2025 IPL, the 31-year-old mentioned playing only three of the five Tests in the England tour pre-series.

Ad

However, the ace pacer missed the second and fifth Tests, with India trailing 0-1 and 1-2, respectively, leading to criticism from several fans and former players.

Talking about the doubts surrounding Bumrah's inconsistent participation due to fitness issues, Bharat Arun said (via Indian Express):

"It’s so sad to hear about this stuff against Bumrah. He has had a serious surgery, and people should understand it is not as if the surgery is done and he is all good forever. No, this is far more serious stuff on his back now."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

He added:

"His body is like that now. We have to be careful and understand how hard this entire effort is and such a great feat for him to do what he is doing – playing for India through all this."

Ironically, India's two wins in the England series came in the two games Bumrah missed. They eventually finished their UK tour with a satisfactory 2-2 draw.

Ad

"It’s not picking and choosing" - Bharat Arun

Ad

Bharat Arun further rubbished the notion of Jasprit Bumrah 'picking and choosing' the matches he plays. The champion pacer was at his usual best when he played in England, finishing with 14 wickets at an average of 26 in three games.

However, India lost both Tests where he picked up a five-wicket haul at Leeds and Lord's.

"It’s not picking and choosing. Just a few months back he was hailed as the world’s greatest fast bowler in Australia and now, he is being criticised unfairly. Did he underperform in the three Tests? Two fifers he took. Why do you think it was announced way before the series itself that he will play 3 Tests; precisely to stop this kind of nonsense. Not for the world to fall to temptation and say play him as this Test is crucial," said Bharat Arun (via the aforementioned source).

Bumrah played all five Tests of India's previous red-ball series in Australia but broke down in the series finale at Sydney. His limited participation in the contest resulted in India losing by six wickets.

About the author
Venkatesh Ravichandran

Venkatesh Ravichandran

Twitter icon

Venkatesh has been writing cricket news, listicle and feature articles for Sportskeeda for over a year. He loves cricket because of the diversity of the playing fields and its unparalleled nuances, which no other sport presents. He also enjoys the analytical and quantitative side of the sport, which originates from his MBA degree and 10 years of experience in the IT industry in companies like Infosys, Atos and TCS.

Venkatesh ensures proper research from reliable sources and social media trends to gather information, and adds his own dash of creativity to create insightful content.

He started watching cricket in the late 1990s, having been impressed with South Africa and New Zealand’s gentleman-like attitude. Domestically, he supports the Chennai Super Kings for their ability to bring the best out of their players owing to a friendly and conducive team environment.

He admires three cricketers the most – Brian Lara for his batting style, AB de Villiers for changing the paradigm of batting and MS Dhoni for his unique cerebral approach to field placings and batting. Along with cricket, Venkatesh also enjoys watching and playing tennis and basketball. In his free time, he finds pleasure in singing and watching movies and web series.

Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news

Quick Links

Edited by Venkatesh Ravichandran
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications