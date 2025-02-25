"Father of the bride whose wedding has been called off, yet has to feed the guests for a week"- Fans react to Pakistan's 2025 Champions Trophy exit

Hosts Pakistan have officially been knocked out of the 2025 Champions Trophy following New Zealand's five-wicket win over Bangladesh on Monday, February 24. The defending champions suffered a group-stage exit within six days of the ICC event.

The Mohammad Rizwan-led Pakistani team suffered a 60-run defeat to New Zealand in the inaugural fixture. They had a chance to redeem themselves by delivering a strong performance against arch-rivals India.

However, they faltered yet again as the Men in Blue completed a comfortable six-wicket win. After back-to-back losses, Pakistan are languishing at the bottom of the points table in Group A.

Following their embarrassing exit from the 2025 Champions Trophy, several fans trolled Pakistan on social media. Here are some of the top reactions:

Many Indian fans made fun of Mohammad Rizwan and Co. for their dismal 2025 Champions trophy campaign.

"Pakistan's situation is like that father of the bride whose wedding has been called off, yet has to feed the guests for a week, and pay their hotel bills," wrote a fan.

"19th Feb - opening ceremony 24th Feb - closing ceremony," joked another.

"Hosting an ICC event after 29 years, only to be eliminated in just five day," chimed in yet another.

A few Pakistani supporters suggested that the team deserved to be eliminated from the tournament, considering their lack of intent.

"Thankyou Pakistan cricket board for selecting such a useless team that he cannot compete with other team," remarked a fan.

"It was bound to happen. When you don't play for your country. When you play to save your own skin. When there's grouping in the team. It was written on the wall. Even the wins against England in the tests were only due to two players. The Pakistan team doesn't deserve to play," commented another.

Pakistan team will look to salvage some pride by finishing their campaign with a consolation win against Bangladesh. Their final group-stage match against Bangladesh will be played at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on Thursday, February 27.

"I knew what was going to happen" - Shoaib Akhtar after Pakistan's heartbreaking loss to India in 2025 Champions Trophy

Former Pakistani speedster Shoaib Akhtar stated that he had anticipated that India would beat Pakistan in their 2025 Champions Trophy match. He slammed the Pakistan think tank's "brainless" management.

Akhtar opined that the Pakistani team management erred tactically by not picking five specialist bowlers in the playing XI. In a video posted on X, the cricketer-turned-commentator said:

"You may think that I'm disappointed. No, I am not disappointed at all because I knew what was going to happen. When you don't select 5 specialist bowlers in a world where other teams are picking 6 bowlers, you don't pick 5 bowlers and go in with 2 all-rounders, this is a brainless, clueless management."

Virat Kohli was the Player of the Match in the India-Pakistan match. He notched up his 51st ODI ton and remained unbeaten on 100 as India chased down the 242-run target with six wickets in hand.

