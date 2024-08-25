Fatima Sana named captain as Pakistan announce their squad for 2024 ICC Women's T20 World Cup

Pakistan all-rounder Fatima Sana was announced as the captain of the squad for the upcoming ICC Women's T20 World Cup on Sunday, August 25. The tournament will be played in the UAE in October.

Fatima replaces former captain Nida Dar. Throughout her playing days, she has been a captain of the emerging teams and has handled the mantle of captaincy on two occasions in ODIs. She led the side in a famous Super-Over win over New Zealand Women in Christchurch in December 2023.

This will be the 22-year-old's first time leading Pakistan in an ICC event. Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) took to their official account on X (formerly Twitter) to announce their squad for the tournament.

10 players from the previous Women's T20 World Cup campaign held in South Africa in 2023 retain their places in the squad. Along with the 15 members, the team has also announced a travelling reserve and two non-travelling reserves.

Pakistan squad for 2024 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup: Fatima Sana (c), Aliya Riaz, Diana Baig, Gull Feroza, Iram Javed, Muneeba Ali (wicket-keeper), Nashra Sandhu, Nida Dar, Omaima Sohail, Sadaf Shamas, Sadia Iqbal (subject to fitness), Sidra Amin, Syeda Aroob Shah, Tasmia Rubab and Tuba Hassan.

Reserves: Najiha Alvi (wicket-keeper, travelling reserve), Rameen Shamim and Umm-e-Hani (non-travelling reserves)

The 2024 ICC Women's T20 World Cup will be held in UAE instead of Bangladesh

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday, August 20, announced that the upcoming 2024 ICC Women's T20 World Cup will be shifted to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from Bangladesh owing to the political unrest. The tournament commences on October 3, with the final to be played on October 20.

ICC Chief Executive Geoff Allardice had the following to say about the change of venues:

“It is a shame not to be hosting the Women’s T20 World Cup in Bangladesh as we know the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) would have staged a memorable event."

The upcoming Women's T20 World Cup will be the ninth edition of the tournament to be played, with the first edition played in 2009 in England.

