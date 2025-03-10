"Feeling very down to see that" - Former pacer questions the absence of PCB representative in 2025 Champions Trophy final presentation ceremony

Former Pakistan paceman Shoaib Akhtar has questioned the absence of a Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) official during the presentation ceremony after the Champions Trophy 2025 final on Sunday at the Dubai International Stadium. The 49-year-old reminded everyone that Pakistan are the tournament host and said it was surprising to see no PCB official on the stage. In the final on Sunday (March 9), India beat New Zealand by four wickets.

Although Pakistan were the official host, Dubai hosted the decider due to Team India reaching the final and the BCCI's refusal to send the men's team to the neighboring nation, citing security reasons. Nevertheless, no PCB official was present on the stage when the trophy was being presented to the Men in Blue. The absence of PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi was equally glaring.

Speaking in a video uploaded on social media after the final on Sunday, Akhtar said (via India Today):

"India has won the ICC Champions Trophy. There was one odd thing: no one from the Pakistan Cricket Board during the presentation ceremony. Pakistan is the host of the Champions Trophy, but there was no representative of Pakistan who was standing. No one was there to present the trophy. It is beyond me. Think about it. The tournament was hosted by us, but there was nobody there. Feeling very down to see that."

Pakistan, who were the defending champions, were knocked out of the competition early after losses to New Zealand and India. Muhammad Rizwan and company ended their campaign winless, with their match against Bangladesh in Rawalpindi getting washed out.

Team India seal record third Champions Trophy title

Rohit Sharma poses with the trophy. (Credits: Getty)

Team India, meanwhile, sealed the Champions Trophy title for a record third time in history as they overcame the Black Caps by four wickets. After New Zealand skipper Mitchell Santner won the toss and opted to bat first, they put on a fighting 251 on the board, headlined by half-centuries from Daryl Mitchell and Michael Bracewell.

Rohit Sharma led from the front and built a 105-run opening stand with Shubman Gill and top-scored with 76. Although India suffered a small hiccup, they crossed the line with four wickets and an over to spare.

