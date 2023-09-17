"Feels like a dream" - Mohammed Siraj on his 6-wicket haul in IND vs SL Asia Cup 2023 final

Mohammed Siraj shone with the ball for Team India in the all-important Asia Cup 2023 final against Sri Lanka at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday, September 17.

Siraj was exceptional with the new ball as he bagged a brilliant six-wicket haul to decimate Sri Lanka's batting lineup. The pacer accounted for the dismissals of Pathum Nissanka, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Kusal Mendis, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, and Dasun Shanaka.

Speaking in a mid-match interview, Siraj expressed his delight over his performance in the encounter. He pointed out that he was getting the ball to swing a lot in the game, which worked out well for him.

He stated:

"Feels like a dream. Last time I did the same against Sri Lanka at Trivandrum. Got four wickets early, couldn't get the five-for. Realized you get what's in your destiny. Did not try too much today.

"I have always looked for swing in white-ball cricket. Did not find much in the previous games. But today it was swinging, and I got more wickets with the outswinger. Wanted to make the batters drive."

It is worth mentioning that Mohammed Siraj completed a five-wicket haul in just 16 balls, registering the joint-fastest fifer in ODIs. He equalled Chaminda Vaas, who took five wickets in 16 balls against Bangladesh in 2003.

Mohammed Siraj's stunning spell helps India bundle out Sri Lanka for 50

Sri Lanka won the toss and chose to bat first. However, the decision backfired as their batters failed to get going against the Indian pacers.

Mohammed Siraj was the pick of the Indian bowlers with his six-wicket haul. Hardik Pandya took three wickets, while Jasprit Bumrah finished with a solitary scalp to his name.

Sri Lanka were bundled out for a paltry score of 50. Kusal Mendis and Dushan Hemantha were the only two batters to cross double digits, scoring 17 and 13, respectively.

Notably, this is the lowest total against India by any team in ODI cricket. The Men in Blue need 51 runs to win the Asia Cup 2023 final.