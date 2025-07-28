"Feels like a win" - Social media reacts as India pull off remarkable draw at Old Trafford in ENG vs IND 2025 4th Test

By Aditya Suketu Desai
Modified Jul 28, 2025 00:09 IST
Indian batters performed admirably in their second innings to salvage a draw. (Pics: Getty Images/X/@DrSanjivGoenka/@sagarcasm).
Team India batters showed exemplary determination to salvage a draw in the fourth Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy against England at Old Trafford, Manchester on Sunday, July 27. They had their backs to the wall after the hosts claimed a massive 311 first-innings lead.

India were in a spot of bother after Chris Woakes dismissed Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sai Sudharsan in the first over. Despite the odds against them, the visitors came up with a courageous performance.

Ahead of the all-important Day 5, India were 174/2, still trailing England by 137 runs. Skipper Shubman Gill played a captain's knock, scoring 103 runs off 238 balls. Opener KL Rahul narrowly missed out on a well-deserved ton, getting dismissed on 90 from 230 deliveries.

The two gave India hope with a 188-run partnership for the third wicket. All-rounders Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar followed it up with an unbeaten fifth-wicket stand of 203 runs.

Jadeja remained not out on 107 from 185 balls, while Sundar notched up his maiden Test ton, remaining unbeaten on 101 off 206 balls. The game ended in a draw as India finished 425/4.

The Shubman Gill-led side received massive praise on social media for their gritty batting performance. Here are some of the top reactions on X:

"Gill’s elegance. Rahul’s calm. Sundar’s rise. SIR Jadeja’s class.This draw wasn’t a deadlock, it was a declaration: India doesn’t bend. Even on foreign soil. Proud," wrote a fan.
"India showed pure grit and determination. From tough conditions to heroic knocks, this was Test cricket at its finest. A draw that feels like a win," commented a fan.
"A draw that feels like a win Manchester, you witnessed magic," posted another.
"Lost all 4 tosses, faced the worst of conditions each time... yet this Indian team batted with grit, heart, and unshakable belief to force a memorable draw. One of the most courageous performances in the annals of Indian Test cricket," chimed in yet another.
Shubman Gill and Co. did a commendable job to draw the fourth Test, a do-or-die encounter for them in the context of the series. England lead the five-match series 2-1, with one match to go.

Ben Stokes was adjudged the Player of the Match of the fourth Test. The talismanic all-rounder played a 141-run knock in England's first innings and picked up a total of six wickets in the match.

"Wanted to take it ball by ball and take the game as deep as possible" - Shubman Gill on India's effort on Day 5 in Manchester

Speaking in a post-match interview, Team India skipper Shubman Gill expressed his delight at the side's spirited batting performance in their second innings. He stated that their approach was to take the game deep.

He also pointed out that it was important not to think much about the pitch. Gill said (quoted as saying by Cricbuzz):

"Extremely pleased with the batting effort. Past couple of days we were put under tremendous pressure. It's all about taking the wicket out of the equation. Day 5 wicket, something is happening, every ball is kind of an event. Wanted to take it ball by ball and take the game as deep as possible, which is what we spoke about."

The fifth and final Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy will be played at Kennington Oval, London, from July 31 to August 4.

Aditya Suketu Desai

Aditya Suketu Desai

Aditya writes news, features, listicles, and exclusive pieces at Sportskeeda as a cricket journalist. After completing his MBA in Sports Management from Symbiosis, he started his professional journey and has a total work experience of 4 years, which included a stint at Republic World. Impressively, he has also done exclusive on-site coverage of two T20 World Cups (2021, 2022), the 2023 ODI World Cup, and 5 editions of IPL, and boasts a total readership of close to 13 million at Sportskeeda. He has also played cricket professionally at the AIU Zonal level for Ahmedabad district.

Aditya admires Virat Kohli’s exemplary discipline, dedication, and hard work. Kohli’s ‘Shot of the Century’ against Haris Rauf is a moment that left a lasting impact on him, ultimately teaching him a valuable life lesson that self-belief will always bear fruit. His favorite teams are the Indian Cricket Team and the Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Aditya believes in sourcing information only from trusted sources rather than any random social media posts on the story and being neutral and honest are his reporting strengths. When not writing, he enjoys playing snooker and pickleball with his friends, and he is also a self-proclaimed coffee aficionado.

