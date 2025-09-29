  • home icon
  • Cricket News
  • Asia Cup 2025
  • Fiancée shares snap of video call with Rinku Singh, star bowler after IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 final [In Picture]

Fiancée shares snap of video call with Rinku Singh, star bowler after IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 final [In Picture]

By Dev Sharma
Modified Sep 29, 2025 10:33 IST
India v Pakistan - Asia Cup Final - Source: Getty
Rinku Singh hit the winning runs in the Asia Cup 2025 final against Pakistan (Source: Getty)

Member of Parliament (MP) and fiancée of cricketer Rinku Singh, Priya Saroj, shared a picture from her video call with the southpaw on social media following India’s triumph in the Asia Cup 2025. The Men in Blue defeated Pakistan in the summit clash on Sunday, September 28, at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Ad

Put in to bat, Pakistan were bundled out for 146 in 19.1 overs, with Kuldeep Yadav starring with figures of 4/30 from his four overs. Axar Patel, Varun Chakaravarthy, and Jasprit Bumrah chipped in with two wickets each.

In reply, Tilak Varma emerged as India’s hero, remaining unbeaten on 69 off 53 balls, while Rinku Singh sealed the contest in style by striking a boundary off the very first delivery he faced in the tournament. India wrapped up the chase with five wickets in hand and two balls to spare.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

As India clinched the tournament, Priya Saroj shared a snap on Instagram from her video call with Rinku Singh. The picture also featured Kuldeep Yadav and Rinku’s sister Neha, joining in the celebratory moment after the final.

Check out the picture here:

Priya Saroj on a video call with Rinku (Image via Instagram-@ipriyasarojmp)
Priya Saroj on a video call with Rinku (Image via Instagram-@ipriyasarojmp)

Meanwhile, this victory sealed India’s ninth Asia Cup crown, the most by any team in the tournament’s history.

Ad

“It feels great” - Rinku Singh reacts to India’s Asia Cup 2025 final win

Playing his first game of the tournament, Rinku Singh sealed India’s win in the Asia Cup 2025 final against Pakistan, remaining unbeaten on four off just one ball. Reacting to the team’s victory, he told broadcasters [as quoted by ESPNcricinfo]:

“It was about contributing as much in whatever balls I got. I hit a good shot (when the runs were needed). Everyone calls me a finisher and I got a chance today. The team has won, so it feels great.”

The 27-year-old has played 34 T20Is, scoring 550 runs at an average of 42.30 and a strike rate of 161.76, including three fifties.

About the author
Dev Sharma

Dev Sharma

Dev Sharma is a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience. He completed his Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has previously worked at Times Now as a sports writer.

His degree has empowered him with a good understanding of ethics in journalism and effective interviewing techniques, which he employs in his articles. He researches and verifies facts from multiple sources and remains impartial in his viewpoints. He has had the privilege of interviewing renowned sports journalist Vijay Lokapally.

Dev loves cricket because of its ability to keep spectators on the edge of their seats and its ability to foster a sense of community and shared passion. He is a staunch supporter of the Indian cricket team and his favorite cricketer is Yuvraj Singh, especially after he hit those iconic six sixes in an over in 2007. He also admires Rohit Sharma’s leadership as he led Mumbai Indians to five IPL titles and Team India to the T20 World Cup.

When he’s not working, Dev enjoys watching football or catching up on his sleep.

Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news

Quick Links

Edited by Dev Sharma
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications