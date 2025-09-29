Fiancée shares snap of video call with Rinku Singh, star bowler after IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 final [In Picture]

Member of Parliament (MP) and fiancée of cricketer Rinku Singh, Priya Saroj, shared a picture from her video call with the southpaw on social media following India’s triumph in the Asia Cup 2025. The Men in Blue defeated Pakistan in the summit clash on Sunday, September 28, at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Ad

Put in to bat, Pakistan were bundled out for 146 in 19.1 overs, with Kuldeep Yadav starring with figures of 4/30 from his four overs. Axar Patel, Varun Chakaravarthy, and Jasprit Bumrah chipped in with two wickets each.

In reply, Tilak Varma emerged as India’s hero, remaining unbeaten on 69 off 53 balls, while Rinku Singh sealed the contest in style by striking a boundary off the very first delivery he faced in the tournament. India wrapped up the chase with five wickets in hand and two balls to spare.

Ad

Trending

As India clinched the tournament, Priya Saroj shared a snap on Instagram from her video call with Rinku Singh. The picture also featured Kuldeep Yadav and Rinku’s sister Neha, joining in the celebratory moment after the final.

Check out the picture here:

Priya Saroj on a video call with Rinku (Image via Instagram-@ipriyasarojmp)

Meanwhile, this victory sealed India’s ninth Asia Cup crown, the most by any team in the tournament’s history.

Ad

“It feels great” - Rinku Singh reacts to India’s Asia Cup 2025 final win

Playing his first game of the tournament, Rinku Singh sealed India’s win in the Asia Cup 2025 final against Pakistan, remaining unbeaten on four off just one ball. Reacting to the team’s victory, he told broadcasters [as quoted by ESPNcricinfo]:

“It was about contributing as much in whatever balls I got. I hit a good shot (when the runs were needed). Everyone calls me a finisher and I got a chance today. The team has won, so it feels great.”

The 27-year-old has played 34 T20Is, scoring 550 runs at an average of 42.30 and a strike rate of 161.76, including three fifties.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Dev Sharma Dev Sharma is a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience. He completed his Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has previously worked at Times Now as a sports writer.



His degree has empowered him with a good understanding of ethics in journalism and effective interviewing techniques, which he employs in his articles. He researches and verifies facts from multiple sources and remains impartial in his viewpoints. He has had the privilege of interviewing renowned sports journalist Vijay Lokapally.



Dev loves cricket because of its ability to keep spectators on the edge of their seats and its ability to foster a sense of community and shared passion. He is a staunch supporter of the Indian cricket team and his favorite cricketer is Yuvraj Singh, especially after he hit those iconic six sixes in an over in 2007. He also admires Rohit Sharma’s leadership as he led Mumbai Indians to five IPL titles and Team India to the T20 World Cup.



When he’s not working, Dev enjoys watching football or catching up on his sleep. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news