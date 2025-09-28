“You would think Axar Patel is going to choke you” - Former pacer hails spinner for dismissal of Mohammad Haris in IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 final

Former India pacer Varun Aaron has heaped praise on Axar Patel for his dismissal of Mohammad Haris in the Asia Cup 2025 final against Pakistan. The match is underway on Sunday, September 28, at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

The left-arm spinner dismissed Haris for a two-ball duck, as the right-hander was caught in the deep attempting an inside-out lofted drive. Praising Axar for his clever bowling, speaking on ESPNcricinfo, Aaron said:

“For me, Mohammad Haris is the most important batter for Pakistan in the middle. The way he bats, he can consolidate. He can get set and then he can explode towards the end. But getting him out in the fashion he got him out was brilliant. Because generally, as a batsman, you would think that Axar Patel is going to choke you. He is going to bowl into you. He is going to bowl fast.”

“But just by his cricket smarts and just by his variation of pace, just bowling it slower than his other balls, that was just perfect bowling for somebody like Mohammed Harris. Getting caught out into the deep. Even the fielder was placed perfectly. Generally, for Aksar, the long off is slightly straighter, but the fielder was actually wide. So, great captaincy and bowling by Axar Patel,” he added.

Axar Patel returned figures of 2/26 in four overs as Pakistan were bowled out for 146 in 19.1 overs.

“He's been absolutely outstanding” - Aakash Chopra’s massive praise for star India spinner

During the same interaction, Aakash Chopra heaped praise on India’s mystery spinner Varun Chakaravarthy, who dismissed both Pakistani openers, Sahibzada Farhan (57) and Fakhar Zaman (46). Chopra said:

“See, Kuldeep walked away with four and bowled really well. But, it was Varun who actually dismissed the two openers, and those were the ones who actually got the runs. So, Varun is someone who's improved leaps and bounds. The kind of comeback that he's made over the last one year. I doubt there are many bowlers who have taken more wickets than him in T20 international cricket in the last 12 months. He's been absolutely outstanding.”

“And I think that one wicket was important, even though he got hit for a six to begin with. Sahibzada Farhan, India was desperate to get a wicket. He gives you that wicket and then follows it up later with Fakhar Zaman. So, again, with Fakhar also, there was a plan. The moment there is a left-hander, go wide. Go wide, make them go over covers and not towards this side. Concede a few wides if it may be the case. They had a plan. They followed it to the tee. Eventually, there is success,” he added.

Varun Chakaravarthy finished with figures of 2/30 from his four overs and ended the Asia Cup 2025 with seven wickets from six games.

About the author Dev Sharma Dev Sharma is a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience. He completed his Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has previously worked at Times Now as a sports writer.



His degree has empowered him with a good understanding of ethics in journalism and effective interviewing techniques, which he employs in his articles. He researches and verifies facts from multiple sources and remains impartial in his viewpoints. He has had the privilege of interviewing renowned sports journalist Vijay Lokapally.



Dev loves cricket because of its ability to keep spectators on the edge of their seats and its ability to foster a sense of community and shared passion. He is a staunch supporter of the Indian cricket team and his favorite cricketer is Yuvraj Singh, especially after he hit those iconic six sixes in an over in 2007. He also admires Rohit Sharma’s leadership as he led Mumbai Indians to five IPL titles and Team India to the T20 World Cup.



When he’s not working, Dev enjoys watching football or catching up on his sleep. Know More

