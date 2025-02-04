FIFA World Cup compares Indian batter with Lamine Yamal after IND vs ENG 2025 T20Is

The FIFA World Cup compared Team India opener Abhishek Sharma to 17-year-old Spanish footballer Lamine Yamal after the recently concluded T20Is between the Men in Blue and England. Abhishek has earned widespread praise for his explosive 135-run knock in the final T20I of the five-match series on Sunday, February 2.

The southpaw notched up his second T20I hundred, crossing the 100-run mark in just 37 balls. This was the second-fastest T20I ton by an Indian after Rohit Sharma's 35-ball century against Sri Lanka in 2017. Abhishek's 135-run innings is also the highest individual score in T20Is for India.

The FIFA World Cup shared a post on their official Instagram account on Monday, February 3, predicting a bright future for rising stars Abhishek and Barcelona star Yamal. They captioned the post:

While Abhishek Sharma was last seen in action during the India-England T20Is, Lamine Yamal has so far recorded 10 goals and 16 assists in 29 games of the ongoing season for Barcelona. The right winger recently grabbed headlines for his stunning 14-second dribble in the team's 1-0 LaLiga win over Deportivo Alaves on Sunday, February 2.

Abhishek Sharma was the leading run-getter of the IND vs ENG 2025 T20Is

Abhishek Sharma kicked off the IND vs ENG 2025 T20Is with an impactful 79-run knock in the opening encounter at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. While he was dismissed for 12 in the subsequent fixture, he made decent contributions of 24 and 29 in the third and fourth T20Is, respectively.

The left-handed batter's best came in the final T20I as he delighted the fans at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai with his batting exploits. Abhishek's onslaught helped the hosts register a mammoth 247-run total in the dead rubber.

In response, England went down without a fight, getting bundled out for just 97. India clinched a clinical 150-run victory to compete in a 4-1 series win over Jos Buttler and company.

Following the completion of the five-match T20I series, the two cricketing giants will lock horns against each other in a three-match ODI series. The opening encounter takes place at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur on Thursday, February 6.

