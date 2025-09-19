"Fifty when it mattered most; absolute trash innings" - Fans split as Sanju Samson hits 56 off 45 balls in IND vs OMA Asia Cup 2025 match

Sanju Samson made the most of his opportunity after being promoted to No. 3 in the Asia Cup 2025 match between India and Oman in Abu Dhabi on Friday, September 19. The wicketkeeper-batter scored 56 runs off 45 balls at a strike rate of 124.44, including three sixes and as many fours, drawing reactions from the fans. The 30-year-old didn't look at his very best in the game, but utilized the game time ahead of the Super 4 games.

Ad

With his third T20I fifty, Samson also returned to form after managing just 51 runs in five T20Is against England at home earlier this year. He, however, slammed three T20I tons as an opener in 2024.

It was the first instance where Samson got an opportunity to bat in the ongoing continental tournament. The Men in Blue didn't require his services against the UAE and Pakistan, winning their first two games by nine and seven wickets, respectively.

Ad

Trending

Fans on X came up with mixed reactions to Samson's fifty against Oman. One user wrote:

"Sanju Samson—what a masterclass! The man who sacrificed his opening spot is back at No. 3 and delivers a brilliant fifty when it mattered most. True team player turning opportunity into impact!"

Another user commented:

"Sanju Samson shines again! Scoring a quick fifty at No.3, leading India’s charge against Oman in Asia Cup 2025."

Ad

A third user added:

"Promoted up the order at No.3, Sanju Samson brings up his fifty against Oman. Sanju Samson stands tall for India when the wickets are falling from the other end."

Here are a few contrasting reactions:

Rampage Mode @fk_haterz Sanju samson stat padded the shit outta OMAN...Fifty in 41 balls 😂😂 #indvsoman #iPhone17

Ad

Ayush V @ayushv09 Absolute trash innings by samson

Ad

Stubbsy @spideypant_ Just imagine the hate Pant would have got if he had scored a 50 off 41 balls against a minnow team like Oman with even a catch drop, but nobody will say anything to Samson, but saaar justice saar . This world is so harsh for my idol

Ad

Sanju Samson's fifty helps India set a 189-run target against Oman in the Asia Cup 2025 match

Sanju Samson's half-century helped India post 188/8 against Oman in their Asia Cup match. Abhishek Sharma continued his red-hot form, smashing 38 runs off just 15 balls at a strike rate of 253.33, comprising two sixes and five boundaries. Tilak Varma and Axar Patel also chipped in with scores of 29 (18) and 26 (13), respectively. Harshit Rana (13* off 8) smashed a six against Shah Faisal off the last delivery of the innings. Interestingly, skipper Suryakumar Yadav didn't walk out to bat.

Ad

Aamir Kaleem, Jiten Ramanandi, and Shah Faisal bagged two wickets apiece for Oman.

Follow the IND vs OMA Asia Cup 2025 live score and updates here.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author James Kuanal James has been covering cricket news for Sportskeeda for 3+ years with over 1 crore readership. He has been following the game since 2002 and has not looked back since. A breaking news specialist, he has a previous 3-year work experience at Times of India, English Jagran, NDTV and others, covering all news categories, including sports.



James holds a Master’s degree in Broadcast Journalism and a diploma in Sub-editing and Design which shaped his sports reporting career. During the course of his education, he learned about the 5W1H format, fact-checking, ethics, SEO, pyramid structure, etc, which enable him to produce compelling content for his readers. His exploits in reporting have led him to exclusively cover numerous ICC events and IPL.



James comes from Jharkhand and is highly inspired by legendary India captain MS Dhoni. He is a staunch supporter of the ICT and is loyal towards the CSK. When not immersed in his favorite sport, James likes watching Bollywood songs. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news