"Fifty when it mattered most; absolute trash innings" - Fans split as Sanju Samson hits 56 off 45 balls in IND vs OMA Asia Cup 2025 match

Sanju Samson made the most of his opportunity after being promoted to No. 3 in the Asia Cup 2025 match between India and Oman in Abu Dhabi on Friday, September 19. The wicketkeeper-batter scored 56 runs off 45 balls at a strike rate of 124.44, including three sixes and as many fours, drawing reactions from the fans. The 30-year-old didn't look at his very best in the game, but utilized the game time ahead of the Super 4 games.
With his third T20I fifty, Samson also returned to form after managing just 51 runs in five T20Is against England at home earlier this year. He, however, slammed three T20I tons as an opener in 2024.
It was the first instance where Samson got an opportunity to bat in the ongoing continental tournament. The Men in Blue didn't require his services against the UAE and Pakistan, winning their first two games by nine and seven wickets, respectively.
Fans on X came up with mixed reactions to Samson's fifty against Oman. One user wrote:
"Sanju Samson—what a masterclass! The man who sacrificed his opening spot is back at No. 3 and delivers a brilliant fifty when it mattered most. True team player turning opportunity into impact!"
Another user commented:
"Sanju Samson shines again! Scoring a quick fifty at No.3, leading India’s charge against Oman in Asia Cup 2025."
A third user added:
"Promoted up the order at No.3, Sanju Samson brings up his fifty against Oman. Sanju Samson stands tall for India when the wickets are falling from the other end."
Here are a few contrasting reactions:
Sanju Samson's fifty helps India set a 189-run target against Oman in the Asia Cup 2025 match
Sanju Samson's half-century helped India post 188/8 against Oman in their Asia Cup match. Abhishek Sharma continued his red-hot form, smashing 38 runs off just 15 balls at a strike rate of 253.33, comprising two sixes and five boundaries. Tilak Varma and Axar Patel also chipped in with scores of 29 (18) and 26 (13), respectively. Harshit Rana (13* off 8) smashed a six against Shah Faisal off the last delivery of the innings. Interestingly, skipper Suryakumar Yadav didn't walk out to bat.
Aamir Kaleem, Jiten Ramanandi, and Shah Faisal bagged two wickets apiece for Oman.
