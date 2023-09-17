"Iss baar knockout mein choke nahi kra"- Top 10 funny memes after India lift Asia Cup with an emphatic 10-wicket win vs Sri Lanka in final

Team India beat Sri Lanka comprehensively by 10 wickets in the final match of Asia Cup 2023 on Sunday, September 17, at R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. Courtesy of the resounding win, they have lifted a trophy in a multi-national tournament after five years. They won the Asia Cup 2018 under the leadership of Rohit Sharma in UAE.

It was a complete mismatch on Sunday as Sri Lanka were completely outclassed in all departments in the final by India. Mohammed Siraj (6/21), Hardik Pandya (3/3), and Jasprit Bumrah (1/23) put on a masterclass bowling show to skittle out Sri Lanka for 50 in 15.2 overs. \

Team India then raced off to 51/0 in just 6.1 overs to win the match easily. Shubman Gill (27*) and Ishan Kishan (23*) played some flamboyant shots to help Men in Blue cruise towards victory.

Cricket fans on social media enjoyed a short one-sided Asia Cup final between India and Sri Lanka on Sunday. They expressed their reactions through some hilarious memes.

It was a great performance: Indian captain Rohit Sharma after winning Asia Cup 2023 final vs Sri Lanka

At the post-match presentation, Rohit Sharma reflected on the victory and said:

"It was a great performance. To come out and play in the finals shows the mental character of everyone who has been a part of the team. It was great from the outset. The way we started with the ball and then a clinical finish with the bat. Our seamers are working really hard for many years and to be rewarded like that is very pleasing for the side moving forward."

He added:

"They're clear with what they want to do for the team. It was good to see that and very clinical. A performance like that in the final will be cherished for a long time. I never thought it was going to do that much. It comes back to the skillset of the individuals. Quite pleasing to move forward in this direction with this confidence. We look forward to the series coming up in India and then the World Cup."

India's 3-match ODI series with Australia will commence on September 22 in Mohali.