"Finally we meet" - Washington Sundar posts selfie with Ravichandran Ashwin

Washington Sundar caught up with Ravichandran Ashwin ahead of the Indian Test squad's departure to the United Kingdom. The Tamil Nadu-based all-rounder posted a selfie with his senior on social media earlier today.

"Finally, we meet," Washington Sundar captioned the selfie with Ravichandran Ashwin, which they took apparently after a gym session.

Both Ravichandran Ashwin and Washington Sundar have played an integral role in the success of India in the ICC World Test Championship. Since the summit clash against New Zealand will take place in pace-friendly conditions, it is unlikely that both all-rounders will get a spot in the playing XI.

Still, India might consider including both Tamil Nadu stars because of the depth they can provide in the batting department.

Washington Sundar has the best batting average among Indians in the World Test Championship

Washington Sundar made his Test debut during the ICC World Test Championship series against Australia

As mentioned earlier, Washington Sundar has played an important role in Team India's journey to the World Test Championship final. The left-handed batsman has amassed 265 runs in four matches, with his average being 66.25. No other Indian has a batting average of more than 65 in this competition.

Speaking of his performances with the ball, Sundar has taken six wickets in the World Test Championship. With Ravindra Jadeja fit to play, the Indian team management will face a selection headache before finalizing the playing XI for the match against New Zealand.

Since Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin have the experience of playing in English conditions, the team management might go ahead with them.

