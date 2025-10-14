"First of all, I need one" - Gautam Gambhir's hilarious quip after India's win in IND vs WI 2025 2nd Test

Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir jokingly responded to a reporter's question regarding skipper Shubman Gill after the side's second Test win over the West Indies in Delhi. Much has transpired in Gill's international career recently, with his ascent to captaincy in the Test and ODI formats.Furthermore, the 26-year-old has been playing without a break for the past month, given the quick turnaround from the Asia Cup to the recently concluded West Indies series. Gill will immediately begin his ODI captaincy stint in under a week when India takes on Australia in a three-match series down under, starting Sunday, October 14.When asked if Shubman Gill might need a mental conditioning coach during the post-match press conference, Gambhir hilariously responded (via RevSportz X handle):&quot;First of all, I need one.&quot;Celebrating his 44th birthday today, Gambhir called India's series win over the West Indies his birthday gift.&quot;This is my birthday gift. The coach is as good as the team,&quot; he said.The former left-hander has struggled as India's head coach in the red-ball format, with the side winning only three out of their last 13 games before the West Indies series.&quot;Important to stay focused on the present&quot; - Gautam Gambhir on Kohli and Rohit's 2027 ODI World Cup inclusionGautam Gambhir remained non-committal about Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli's ODI futures, including their participation in the 2027 ODI World Cup. The duo has retired from T20Is and Tests, but remain available in the 50-over format.While both veteran batters have been selected for the upcoming Australian tour, there remains uncertainty about their future.&quot;They are quality players, and their experience will be invaluable. With the 2027 World Cup still 2.5 years away, it's important to stay focused on the present. Kohli and Rohit are both exceptional players, and their return will be a big boost. Hopefully, they have a successful tour, and more importantly, the team comes out with a strong series performance in Australia,&quot; said Gambhir (via India Today).The Indian coach also opened up on the challenges for all-format players, given the tight scheduling, saying:&quot;It's tough on players who are playing all formats. A busy schedule ahead. This group is preparing themselves really well for Tests and that’s why you’re seeing good results. It is important for them to play domestic, rather than just working in the NCA.&quot;Following the three ODIs in Australia that start in five days, the Men in Blue will also play five T20Is from October 29 to November 8.