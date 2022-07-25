"First foreign film about a Pakistani Sportsman"- Shoaib Akhtar announces the release date of his biopic

Former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar has announced that his biopic will release next year. Titled 'Rawalpindi Express - Running Against All Odds', the movie will hit theaters on November 16, 2023.

Sharing the first look of his biopic on Instagram, Akhtar informed fans that he is the first Pakistani sportsman to have a foreign film. Here's what Akhtar wrote in the caption of his Instagram post:

"Beginning of this beautiful journey. Announcing the launch of my story, my life, my Biopic, "RAWALPINDI EXPRESS - Running against the odds"

"If you think you know a lot already, you're mistaken. You're in for a ride you've never taken before. An international project by @qfilmproductions . First foreign film about a Pakistani Sportsman. Stay tuned to @rawalpindiexpress.film, Controversially yours, Shoaib Akhtar."

The film is directed by Muhhammad Faraz Qaiser. In the first look of the movie, Akhtar's character can be seen waiting to start his run-up on a railway track.

Shoaib Akhtar joins MS Dhoni, Mithali Raj in list of cricketers to have their own biopics

Shoaib holds the record for the fastest delivery bowled in international cricket history (Image: Getty)

While Akhtar is the first Pakistani sportsman to have an international commercial movie made about his life, he is not the first cricketer to have a biopic made on him. Before him, players like MS Dhoni, Mithali Raj, Mohammed Azharuddin and Sachin Tendulkar have also shared their journeys with their fans through biopics.

A biopic on the life of Indian women's cricket team player Jhulan Goswami is also in the works. Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma will star as Goswami in the movie titled 'Chakda Xpress', set to be released early next year.

Akhtar achieved a lot of success on the field but his career was full of controversies as well. It will be interesting to see how his biopic performs at the box office next year.

