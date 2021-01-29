First innings failure cost us: Quinton de Kock reacts to Karachi defeat

South African captain Quinton de Kock has opined that the Proteas’ batting performance in the first innings of the opening Test against Pakistan was a major reason behind them losing the contest.

South Africa were bowled out for 220 in their first innings, with only opener Dean Elgar crossing the half-century mark. Pakistan went on to win the Test by seven wickets on the back of a fine all-round show.

Sharing his views on the game after South Africa’s defeat, a disappointed Quinton de Kock admitted:

"I think our first innings (cost us the game). That was a big reason for our loss. I don't think we took too long to adjust. We practiced enough here but I think we were a bit soft."

South Africa were bowled out for 225 in their second innings, as Pakistan wrapped up the match in four days. Quinton de Kock failed in both innings, managing only 15 and 2.

🇵🇰 Pakistan win the first Test by seven wickets!



Fawad Alam hits the winning runs as the hosts chase down 88 comfortably on day four.#PAKvSA | https://t.co/45UQifG17K pic.twitter.com/9Wv6Xr1cLF — ICC (@ICC) January 29, 2021

Pakistan team batted really well against us: Quinton de Kock

The South African skipper added that his side tried their best, but Pakistan were just too good, especially with the bat. With regards to the positives South Africa can take into the next Test, Quinton de Kock pointed out:

"We saw Markram (Aiden) and Rassie (Rassie van der Dussen) in the second innings play well. Just a few soft dismissals. I think going into Rawalpindi, we learnt about these kind of surfaces. Our bowlers bowled well, with great aggression and accuracy. Just that Pakistan team batted really well against us.”

The first Test at Karachi saw a few significant landmarks being achieved. South African fast bowler Kagiso Rabada became the eighth South African to claim 200 Test wickets and the third-fastest from his nation, after Dale Steyn and Allan Donald.

Advertisement

For Pakistan, left-arm spinner Nauman Ali (34) became the oldest debutant in 71 years to claim a five-wicket haul in a Test match. He claimed 5 for 35 in 25.3 overs in South Africa’s second innings.

Earlier, Nauman Ali also became Pakistan’s fourth oldest Test debutant when stepped on to the field for the Karachi game.

Centurion Fawad Alam is the Player of the Match of the first #PAKvSA Test 👏 pic.twitter.com/6hfoKMc108 — ICC (@ICC) January 29, 2021

With his third Test hundred, Fawad Alam also became part of an unique record. He became the only batsman other than England’s Ravi Bopara to have scored three Test centuries without a half-century.