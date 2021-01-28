Watch: Kagiso Rabada becomes youngest non-Asian bowler to pick 200 Test wickets

Kagiso Rabada, on Thursday, became the youngest non-Asian bowler to pick up 200 wickets in Test cricket.

The 25-year-old broke a series of records after he bowled Hasan Ali with a peach of a delivery that knocked out his middle stump in the first Test of South Africa's tour of Pakistan.

Pakistan Cricket uploaded the historic moment on Twitter.

Kagiso Rabada picked his third wicket of the match on Day 3, and in the process reached 200 Test wickets in just his 44th match.

At 25 years and 248 days old, Kagiso Rabada is the 4th youngest, and the youngest non-Asian, to reach the milestone.

Pakistan pace hero Waqar Younis tops the list, who got to 200 Test wickets aged 24 years and 26 days.

He is followed by Indian legend Kapil Dev (24 years and 68 days), with off-spinner Harbhajan Singh (25 years and 74 days) in the third place.

Kagiso Rabada is the fourth youngest and youngest non-Asian to complete 200 wickets in Test cricket - Incredible achievement. pic.twitter.com/74c9J5CFCU — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) January 28, 2021

Advertisement

Kagiso Rabada reaches 200 Test wickets in style

Only Waqar Younis and Dale Steyn have reached the milestone of 200 Test wickets in fewer deliveries than Kagiso Rabada 🔥 #PAKvSA pic.twitter.com/HPklI7HkcG — ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) January 28, 2021

Kagiso Rabada has been South Africa’s premier fast bowler ever since he made his debut.

Known for his proficiency in white-ball cricket, his record in Tests is hugely impressive as well.

With Hasan Ali’s wicket, Kagiso Rabada became the third fastest South African to pick 200 Test wickets.

Dale Steyn is the country’s leading wicket-taker with 439 Test wickets. It is safe to say Kagiso Rabada can eclipse Steyn's efforts if he manages to play as many games.

The 25-year-old also has the best strike rate (40.8) out of all South African bowlers with 200 or more Test scalps.

2⃣0⃣0⃣ Test wickets for Kagiso Rabada!



Best bowling strike-rates in Test cricket (minimum 200 wickets):



Rabada ➜ 40.8 👏

Dale Steyn ➜ 42.3

Waqar Younis ➜ 43.4

Malcolm Marshall ➜ 46.7

Allan Donald ➜ 47



What a bowler!#PAKvSA pic.twitter.com/07uR2Ag2Ys — Wisden (@WisdenCricket) January 28, 2021

Advertisement

Interestingly, only Waqar Younis and Dale Steyn have reached the milestone in fewer deliveries than Kagiso Rabada.

While Younis took 7730 balls to pick up 200 wickets, Steyn and Rabada got theirs in 7848 and 8154 deliveries respectively.

Kagiso Rabada has been the pick of the bowlers in the ongoing Test against Pakistan. He sent Pakistan openers Imran Butt and Abid Ali packing with beautiful deliveries, while also getting the ball to reverse in Karachi.

He has shown tremendous stamina to bowl 25+ overs in his first Test after returning from a groin strain.