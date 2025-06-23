“First they said you won’t be able to play” - Jasprit Bumrah’s brutal reaction to critics after fifer in ENG vs IND 2025 1st Test

Ace Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah slammed the critics for their constant chatter about his workload and injuries after a sensational bowling performance in the ongoing first Test against England at Leeds. The 31-year-old shattered multiple records during his five-wicket haul in the first innings as he finished with figures of 5/83 in 24.4 overs.

Bumrah equaled legendary all-rounder Kapil Dev for the most five-wicket hauls in away Tests with 12. He also became the first Asian bowler to pick up 150 Test wickets in SENA countries.

Despite his consistently brilliant performances over the years, Bumrah's injury concerns have often been a massive talking point among experts and fans. His latest back injury, suffered in Australia, meant the Indian think tank had planned for the champion seamer to play only three out of the five Tests in the England series.

Reacting to the narrative in the press conference at the end of Day 3, Bumrah said (via ESPN Cricinfo):

"I always wanted to play for India. I played for India on my belief. I have played every format on my belief. I have always heard no from people. First they said you won't be able to play, then they said you will last only six months, then they said you will last only eight months, and just like that I have spent 10 years in international cricket listening to all this. I have played the IPL for 12-13 years."

He added:

"Even now people keep saying this injury will be it. Keep waiting, I will not think about that. I will keep doing my work. Every three-four months there will be headlines, but let's see, I will play till it is in my destiny. I prepare my best, and leave the rest to god. Whatever barkat [abundance or good fortune] god has given me, I try to carry it forward, and try to take Indian cricket forward."

Bumrah's latest five-wicket haul was his 14th in Test cricket, a third in England, and a fourth overall against them.

"I understand that using my name in the headline boosts the viewership" - Jasprit Bumrah

Jasprit Bumrah criticized the various headlines about his injuries and how they could potentially derail the rest of his career. Despite the incredible numbers, the 31-year-old has been relegated to the sidelines with fitness issues several times in his career.

"I can't control what people write. Nor am I trying to teach people what to write and what not to write about me. Everybody is free to write what they want. I understand cricket is very popular in our country, and I understand that using my name in the headline boosts the viewership. But at the end of the day, it doesn't matter to me. Because if I let it get into my head, I will start believing it. I need my beliefs and my ways to dictate how I go. Not the way others want me to play," said Bumrah (via the aforementioned source).

Meanwhile, the first India-England Test is evenly poised after three days of intense action. India are ahead by 96 runs and batting at 90/2 in their second innings after capturing a six-run first-innings lead.

