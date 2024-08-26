"First time that the average speed of Bangladesh bowlers was higher than ours" - Salman Butt slams Pakistan pacers after PAK-BAN 1st Test 2024 defeat

Former Pakistan captain Salman Butt criticized the side's pacers for their lack of fitness and speeds compared to the Bangladesh counterparts in the first Test defeat in Rawalpindi. Pakistan suffered their first-ever Test loss to Bangladesh, thanks to an appalling first-innings bowling and second-innings performance.

The hosts went with a four-pronged pace attack with no specialist spinner but none of the seamers had any major impact, as Bangladesh piled on 565 to capture a 117-run first-innings lead.

Talking about Pakistan's first Test defeat on his YouTube channel, Salman Butt said:

"Where should I start? Playing four fast bowlers, the declaration, the line and length, everything went wrong. I think this is the first time that the average speed of Bangladesh bowlers was higher than ours. They looked more fit than us. Our junior fast bowlers did better than our senior ones. So, there is a list of mistakes made by the team. Where should we start? Who should we pick and blame because the list goes on."

It was Pakistan's fourth successive Test defeat as the four pacers combined for woeful figures of 9/359 with an average of almost 40.

"Pitch was not the issue. The quality of bowling was" - Salman Butt

Salman Butt also refused to blame the Rawalpindi track for Pakistan's defeat, considering Bangladesh bowled the home side out for a mere 146 in the second innings.

Instead, he felt the difference in bowling quality was glaring as Bangladesh pacers produced the initial breakthroughs before the spinners took over.

"Pitch was not the issue. The quality of bowling was. Our bowling coach said that the pitch didn't turn out the way we wanted. Bowlers also said that the pitch was not good. How does that make sense? Especially when Pakistan got bowled out inside two sessions. Their pacers got the wickets of our top order batters before the spinners took responsibility in the middle. So, this is a long list of mismanagement and incompetence," said Butt.

Pakistan had the opportunity to put Bangladesh away at 448/6 in the first innings with a well-set Mohammad Rizwan on 171. However, they declared the innings to have a bowl at the Bangladesh batters on Day 2, but the move backfired in the end.

Shan Masood's Men will now have to regroup and win the second Test at the same venue, starting August 30 to avoid an embarrassing first Test series defeat to Bangladesh.

