Fitness test from Virat Kohli’s captaincy days can make comeback after 1-3 loss in BGT 2024-25: Reports

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is strongly considering re-introducing the infamous Yo-Yo test as a mandatory fitness parameter following Team India's humbling 1-3 Border-Gavaskar series loss. Head coach Gautam Gambhir had criticized the grueling test being used as a criterion, and it has been functioning in an on-and-off capacity in recent times.

The Yo-Yo test was widely prevalent during Virat Kohli's tenure as captain, who made it a point to emphasize fitness standards and elevate the same. The test's importance died down with the lockdown and was not considered a chief parameter in selection during Rahul Dravid's reign as coach.

According to a report by the Times of India, the board is considering bringing back the Yo-Yo test along with a slew of other strict measures that have made the headlines over the last couple of days.

Trending

“The board had gone lenient on the players since they are mostly on the road. The focus had shifted to just injury prevention. This has been taken lightly by some players. It is being mooted that a certain fitness level criteria needs to be reintroduced so that complacency doesn’t creep in,” a source told the Times of India.

The BCCI had a cut-off of 16.5 for the Yo-Yo tests. Before the ODI season in 2023, which included the Asia Cup and the World Cup, the Indian players participated in the Yo-Yo drills during a training camp. On that occasion, Shubman Gill topped the charts with a score of 18.7, while the rest of the players passed the cut-off comfortably.

Virat Kohli, who had posted his score of 17.2 on his Instagram story was reprimanded by the BCCI for divulging confidential information.

"I think it should be the trainer who should decide if a player is a fit, not Yo-Yo" - When Gautam Gambhir spoke against the test

There have been conflicting opinions regarding the tests since its implementation in Indian cricket. Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar had also spoken about discarding such measures as a non-negotiable parameter for a player's selection.

Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir also felt that such means were unnecessary to ensure optimum fitness levels.

"Fitness should be a factor. But, I also think we don't have to pass fitness test to be called fit. I don't agree. Some players are physically strong; like some can pull weights in the gym, some have good endurance, but are not good in weight-training and lack in strength. I think it should be the trainer who should decide if a player is a fit, not Yo-Yo," Gambhir had said in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda in June 2024

Team India's next international assignments include a white-ball home series against England, and the Champions Trophy 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news