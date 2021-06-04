"Fond memories of my early career days," Mohammad Azharuddin shares nostalgic picture on Twitter

Former Indian captain Mohammad Azharuddin shared a picture of the scooter he received as an acknowledgment of his talent during his early cricketing days.

Growing up in Hyderabad, Azharuddin scored tons of runs in local tournaments and domestic cricket, which earned him a national call-up.

On June 4, Mohammad Azharuddin took to his Twitter handle to share a picture of him riding a scooter that he earned as an acknowledgment for his performances. Azharuddin captioned the photo:

"Fond memories of my early career days when I got this scooter as an acknowledgment of my talent. It was a great luxury as compared to walking, or on some lucky days, cycling for miles to reach the practice stadium in the wee hours."

Mohammad Azharuddin earlier shared a picture of the bat he used to score consecutive centuries

The president of the Hyderabad Cricket Association has been on a nostalgic spree these past few days. He had earlier shared a picture of the bat he used to score his three tons in Test cricket.

Mohammad Azharuddin created history in 1985 when he became the first batter to score consecutive centuries on the trot in his first three games. He shared a picture of himself holding the bat on his Twitter account with the caption:

“With this bat, I made a world record of three consecutive hundreds in my first three tests against England in 84-85. In a season, I scored more than 800 runs with this very bat, chosen by my grandfather.”

Mohammad Azharuddin made his Test debut against England at Eden Gardens in 1984, where he scored 110 off 322 balls in the first innings. In his second Test in Chennai, Azharuddin was dismissed for 48 in the first innings before he scored 105 in the second.

Azharuddin achieved the world record for three hundreds in the same number of matches when he hit 122 off 270 balls in the first innings of the Test against England in Kanpur.

