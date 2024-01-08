"Football is more popular in Kerala"- Muttiah Muralitharan highlights importance of IPL franchise to promote cricket in Kerala

Former Sri Lankan spin wizard Muttiah Muralitharan had visited Tripunithura Cricket Club (TCC) where a part of his biopic '800' was shot and recorded (October 2023 release). He has previously played for now-defunct Indian Premier League (IPL) team Kochi Kerala Tuskers back in the 2011 season.

Speaking of his experience of playing cricket in the state, Muralitharan told TOI:

"Football is more popular in Kerala. When I played for Kochi Tuskers we didn’t have the same vibe in the gallery that the current ISL side enjoys. Clubs like Tripunithura Cricket Club should come forward and promote cricket in the state."

Indian Super League (ISL) side Kerala Blasters are a very popular football team in the state.

Kochi Tuskers Kerala lasting just one year was unfortunate for Kerala cricket: Muttiah Muralitharan

Muttiah Muralitharan believes had the Kochi Tuskers Kerala franchise not been liquidated after just one season, the interest in cricket would have increased over the years in the state.

He is hopeful that TCC will work hard on creating awareness about the potential of Kerala cricket and that the state would soon have an IPL team. On this, he stated:

"In 2011, we played only for a year, which was unfortunate for Kerala cricket. Because if you have an IPL team, the cricketers in the state will blossom. TCC should put pressure on the cricket authorities in the state to try and get an IPL team for Kerala."

Kerala has produced talented Indian cricketers for India like S Sreesanth and Sanju Samson.

As for Muralitharan, he has played for three different franchises in the IPL - the Chennai Super Kings, the Kochi Kerala Tuskers and the Royal Challengers Bangalore (in that order). He picked up 66 wickets in 63 wickets with an economy rate of 6.68. In 2015, he became the bowling coach and mentor for the SunRisers Hyderabad.

