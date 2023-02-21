"Footballers around the world speak their own language" - Twitterati slam Shoaib Akhtar for his remarks on Babar Azam's English

Former Pakistani speedster Shoaib Akhtar recently stated that skipper Babar Azam hasn't been able to establish himself as a big brand due to his poor communication skills.

In an interview with Suno News, Akhtar spoke about how several Pakistani players, including Babar Azam, appeared uneasy when they came for interviews. He opined that if cricketers cannot manage the media, they won't be able to express themselves on television.

Speaking of Babar's English, Akhtar remarked:

"I want to openly say that Babar Azam should be the biggest brand in Pakistan, but why hasn't he become the biggest brand in Pakistan? Because he can’t speak."

A number of fans took to social media to react to Akhtar's comments on Babar. While a few fans echoed the same sentiments as the former cricketer, many disagreed. Here are some of the reactions on Twitter:

F🅰️ℹ️z @faiz__mirza @_FaridKhan @shoaib100mph you are not a brand any more but babar azam is a brand. your time is gone. You jump up or down, can not snatch his stardom from him. When you talk like that it exposes your narrow mentality. Get out of narcissistic state. don’t become like yonis khan @_FaridKhan @shoaib100mph you are not a brand any more but babar azam is a brand. your time is gone. You jump up or down, can not snatch his stardom from him. When you talk like that it exposes your narrow mentality. Get out of narcissistic state. don’t become like yonis khan

Fahd Ashraf @fahd_ashraf @gostudyaakib @_FaridKhan Shallow mentality. Trying to say that he should waste his time in learning another language rather then on improving his batting skill? @gostudyaakib @_FaridKhan Shallow mentality. Trying to say that he should waste his time in learning another language rather then on improving his batting skill?

umay ayman @aymanch77 @emclub77 Believe me I admire Babar alot. Probably, I am his biggest admirer but what Shoaib sir has said is "absolutely right" @emclub77 Believe me I admire Babar alot. Probably, I am his biggest admirer but what Shoaib sir has said is "absolutely right"

rabail fatima @rubabze26569815 @emclub77 Pakistan me trolling karahey hai aur angrez Babar Azam cover drive sikha rahey hai juniors ko . @emclub77 Pakistan me trolling karahey hai aur angrez Babar Azam cover drive sikha rahey hai juniors ko .

Talha طلحہ @Talhaaakhaan @_FaridKhan Pakistanis english obsession. Shoaib bhai needs to understand that he is now retired. Footballers around the world speak their own language , they gave interviews in their own language. Why our former players can't digest current stars? Babar is a brand. @_FaridKhan Pakistanis english obsession. Shoaib bhai needs to understand that he is now retired. Footballers around the world speak their own language , they gave interviews in their own language. Why our former players can't digest current stars? Babar is a brand.

Shafique Ur Rehman @malikshafik @_FaridKhan To some extent he is right, but Babar's brand is his cricket not fluency to speak english. @_FaridKhan To some extent he is right, but Babar's brand is his cricket not fluency to speak english.

Azlan Khan @AmalKha34518254 @_FaridKhan He is self obsessed and jealous of Babar and can't see him becoming a superstar of pakistan... He is so cringe @_FaridKhan He is self obsessed and jealous of Babar and can't see him becoming a superstar of pakistan... He is so cringe

Your performance speak much more than anything. @_FaridKhan Messi doesn't speak English, yet he is one of the biggest Brand in Football.Your performance speak much more than anything. @_FaridKhan Messi doesn't speak English, yet he is one of the biggest Brand in Football.Your performance speak much more than anything.

? @szakirzia @_FaridKhan Totally agreed with @shoaib100mph baat english ki nahi hai english nahi aati koi bari baat nahi hai mager apne apko present karna ana zarori hai logo se baat kese karni hai media mai kia bolna hai ye Zarori hai ek brand banne k liye @_FaridKhan Totally agreed with @shoaib100mph baat english ki nahi hai english nahi aati koi bari baat nahi hai mager apne apko present karna ana zarori hai logo se baat kese karni hai media mai kia bolna hai ye Zarori hai ek brand banne k liye

He is a very good player. @_FaridKhan Yes. That’s unfortunate but true.He is a very good player. @_FaridKhan Yes. That’s unfortunate but true. He is a very good player.

Babar Azam along with other Pak cricketers don't know how to handle media like look at Rizwan and other.

On the other hand players like Kohli have made themselves a brand and have made a complete character out of themselves. @emclub77 What he is saying is not wrong.Babar Azam along with other Pak cricketers don't know how to handle media like look at Rizwan and other.On the other hand players like Kohli have made themselves a brand and have made a complete character out of themselves. @emclub77 What he is saying is not wrong.Babar Azam along with other Pak cricketers don't know how to handle media like look at Rizwan and other.On the other hand players like Kohli have made themselves a brand and have made a complete character out of themselves.

UK @ukelantra @_FaridKhan Its true as far our slave mentality is concerned... Can Ronaldo speak English? Even if he can he wont & would prefer speaking in his native language...same goes for many european sport personalities @_FaridKhan Its true as far our slave mentality is concerned... Can Ronaldo speak English? Even if he can he wont & would prefer speaking in his native language...same goes for many european sport personalities

Meanwhile, Babar is captaining Peshawar Zalmi in the ongoing eighth season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL 2023). The side have secured two wins from their first three matches. They currently occupy the second position in the points table.

Babar has mustered 96 runs from three outings and at an average of 32.00. He has a decent strike rate of 133.33 to his name.

"If Babar Azam can improve his strike rate, he can be counted among the great batters of world cricket" - Shoaib Akhtar

In the same interview, Shoaib Akhtar went on to state that he considered Indian batting legend Sachin Tendulkar to be the greatest batter in the history of cricket. He noted that the likes of Ricky Ponting, Brian Lara and Virat Kohli are other names who are in the category of batting greats.

The 47-year-old also mentioned that Babar Azam can reach the same level as them, given that he is able to improve his strike rate. Akhtar added:

"Sachin Tendulkar is the finest player in history. Sachin, Lara, Ponting and Kohli are great players, and Babar is coming along too. If Babar can improve his strike rate, he can be counted among the great batters of world cricket."

Pakistan Cricket @TheRealPCB to remember 🧢🧢



Babar Azam with the glittering ICC awards



#ICCAwards to remember🧢🧢Babar Azam with the glittering ICC awards A 2⃣0⃣2⃣2⃣ to remember 🏆🏆🧢🧢Babar Azam with the glittering ICC awards ✨#ICCAwards https://t.co/xdt75tWD4i

While Babar has been under the scanner for his strike rate in white-ball cricket, he has been one of the top performers for the Men in Green in recent years. He starred with the bat in 2022 and was adjudged the ICC Men's ODI Player of the Year while also winning the ICC Men's Cricketer of the Year Award.

