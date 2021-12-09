"For a change now, whatever good or bad happens, people will attach it with Rohit Sharma's name and not Virat Kohli" - Salman Butt

Former Pakistan captain Salman Butt has shared his opinion on how Rohit Sharma taking over the reins in ODIs will impact Indian cricket.

The BCCI announced yesterday evening that Rohit Sharma will replace Virat Kohli as the Indian ODI captain.

According to reports, the board asked Kohli to voluntarily step down as ODI skipper within 48 hours. However, Kohli did not do so, which led to the board sacking him and naming Rohit as the new captain.

The upcoming away series against South Africa will be Rohit Sharma's first ODI series as India's full-time white-ball captain. Commenting on the big decision made by the BCCI, Salman Butt said on his YouTube channel:

"Rohit Sharma is no longer the stand-in captain, where he has the pressure only for one match or one tournament. People will talk about him now. For a change now, whatever good or bad happens, people will attach it with Rohit Sharma's name and not Virat Kohli. So it is a different feel altogether."

Rohit Sharma has led India in 10 ODIs so far, where the nation has emerged victorious eight times. India won the Asia Cup in 2018 under Rohit's captaincy.

I can expect Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma to handle themselves well in ups and downs: Salman Butt

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are two of the best batters in the world right now

A fan asked Salman Butt if Rohit Sharma has got what it takes to lead the team even when he is having a bad patch. To this, Butt replied:

"These players (Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli) are so seasoned, so experienced now that I can expect them to handle themselves well in ups and downs. It remains to be seen how Rohit Sharma does it because he is the permanent captain now."

Although India could not win an ICC trophy during Virat Kohli's time as the white-ball skipper, the team performed exceptionally well. It will be interesting to see how India performs in ODIs under Rohit Sharma.

