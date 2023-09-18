“For guys like him, it’s all in the head more than the body” - Rohit Sharma downplays concerns over lack of ODI cricket for Ravichandran Ashwin 

Rohit Sharma has downplayed concerns over lack of ODI cricket for Ravichandran Ashwin after the latter was included in the Indian squad for the upcoming 50-over series against Australia at home. The Indian skipper asserted that Ashwin can make up for lack of game time with his experience and mental strength.

The BCCI chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar announced two separate squads for the three-match ODI series against Australia. Senior cricketers like Rohit, Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya, and Kuldeep Yadav have been rested for the first two matches. With Axar Patel out due to injury, Ashwin has been named in the squad along with Washington Sundar.

Intriguingly, Ravichandran Ashwin hasn’t played a lot of ODI cricket over the last few years. He last featured in the one-day series against South Africa in January 2022. Before that, he had played ODI cricket back in 2017.

At a press conference following the Indian team’s announcement for the series against Australia, Rohit Sharma opened up on the decision to hand Ashwin an ODI comeback.

“With the kind of experience Ashwin has, he played nearly 100 Test matches, close to 150 ODIs. Yes, it was all in the past, but he’s been consistently playing Test cricket. With guys like Ashwin, game time is not so much of a concern, which is why we thought, if he is an option for us, we need to get him in. For guys like him, it’s all in the head more than the body,” Rohit said.

The Indian captain added that he had a talk with Ashwin over the same before arriving at the crucial decision. The 36-year-old elaborated:

“We made that decision after speaking to him, understanding where he’s at with his body. It’s not like he’s not played cricket for the last year or so. He’s not played the format, but he’s been playing. He played Test cricket recently in West Indies and some TNPL games as well. There’s no comparison there, but some cricket there."

"Games here against Australia will give us a chance to look where he is at. How he’s bowling, how his body is feeling,” Rohit stated.

Ravichandran Ashwin has featured in 113 ODIs and has claimed 151 wickets at an average of 33.49 and an economy rate of 4.94.

“We got a fair amount of cricket in the Asia Cup” - Ajit Agarkar on resting seniors for first two ODIs

While Ravichandran Ashwin has been handed an ODI comeback, India will be without some of their main players for the first two games. With the World Cup approaching thick and fast, the decision seems a bit baffling.

Chief selector Agarkar defended the move and said:

“Rohit and Virat have been around forever. Obviously, Hardik’s an important player for us. We want to manage him. Kuldeep’s in great form. It’s also gives us a chance to try out some of the other guys. Luckily, we got a fair amount of cricket in the Asia Cup. If not, we might have looked at it some other way.”

The three-match ODI series between India and Australia will be played from September 22 to 27.