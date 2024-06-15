"For Pakistan, what's the plan? EK 601 flight to Dubai and then to their respective cities" - Wasim Akram on the Men in Green's exit from 2024 T20 WC 

Former Pakistan pacer Wasim Akram summarised the Men in Green's exit from the 2024 T20 World Cup in a brief, but brutal statement. Babar Azam and co's group stage exit was confirmed after the Group A clash between co-hosts United States of America (USA) and Ireland was abandoned due to rain in Florida on Friday, June 14.

The washed-out encounter took the USA's points tally to five while Pakistan are stuck at two with one match remaining against Ireland. The Men in Green, despite not fielding the strongest of outfits, were expected to easily make it out of the group containing three non-ranked sides.

However, their plans were ruined following a super over loss to the USA in their opening match itself. A win against arch-rivals India could have repaired a lot of the damage, but they stumbled to a six-run loss from a winning position to be dependent on other results.

"Congratulations to Team USA, they have done amazingly well," Wasim Akram said in a reel posted by the ICC. "When you talk about the globalization of the game, this is it, the USA qualifying for the Super 8s. They deserve it. They have beaten Pakistan in the round match, so they are there."

"For Pakistan, what's the plan? EK-601 to Dubai and then to their respective cities, and then we see what happens from there onwards," Akram added.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) are expected to conduct a thorough review of the shambolic performance while newly appointed coach Gary Kirsten also has his task cut out.

Pakistan's dead rubber clash against Ireland under threat due to inclement weather

Even though their progress into Super 8 has been brought to a halt by the USA, Pakistan still have one game remaining in the group stage against Ireland, and they will be willing to play for their pride.

However, the contest, scheduled at the same venue as the recently washed out match between the USA and Ireland could witness intervention by weather once again. The weather forecast for Central Broward Regional Park in Lauderhill, Florida does not look promising, and there is a chance that Pakistan may have to return home and face the wrath of their ardent fans after accumulating only three points in the tournament.

