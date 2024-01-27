"For a part-timer like me to pick up four, there has to be something there" - Joe Root on his four-wicket haul in the opening Test against India

England star Joe Root felt the Hyderabad track was the spinners' ally after picking up four wickets in the first innings of the opening Test against India.

The 33-year-old struck in the first over of the second day, removing the dangerous Yashasvi Jaiswal for 80. Root created further inroads when he dismissed India's wicket-keeper KS Bharat on 41.

He also ensured the hosts did not add too many on Day 3 by bagging their top-scorer Ravindra Jadeja and picking up his fourth wicket with the scalp of Jasprit Bumrah.

Speaking to the broadcasters at stumps on Day 3, a cheeky Root admitted the pitch had to be bowler-friendly for him to finish with four wickets.

"It's a nice pitch to bowl. For a part-timer like me to pick up four, there has to be something there. More than anything, just pleased with the way we finished things off this morning as a group. It's how we want to go about things, continuously ask good questions and find ways to take wickets," said Root.

The 33-year-old believed England's fightback on Day 3 would hold the side in great stead for the remainder of the series.

"Everything we've done today is not just great for this game but for the rest of the series as well. It's a long hard slog this series and there will be lots of ups and downs. So to have a day like this early on in the tour with so many things to recall on is a really important part for us," added Root.

Despite being among the most accomplished batters of the generation, Root has shown the tendency to pick up crucial wickets with the ball. The veteran has 64 Test wickets in 136 games, including a five-wicket haul during England's 2020/21 tour of India.

Root's bowling heroics helped England restrict India's lead to below 200, and they displayed tremendous resilience to finish the day on 316/6 in their second essay.

"It shows a lot about the mentality of this group" - Joe Root

Joe Root felt England's fightback on Day 3 of the first Test reflected their mentality to fight back from any position. After a horrendous opening two days, the visitors were on the ropes, with many anticipating a third-day finish to the game.

However, the England bowlers finished the Indian innings early in the day and put on a batting masterclass to remain in contention.

"It's nice to be in this position now. It shows a lot about the mentality of this group and how we play our cricket. We never feel out of the game, always looking to find ways to put ourselves in a winning position. And we've managed to get ourselves on our way now and it's about following through tomorrow," said Root.

Despite Root scoring only two in the second innings, England worked themselves to a lead of 126 with two days remaining.

Ollie Pope starred with an unbeaten 148, while the openers and wicket-keeper Ben Foakes made telling contributions to keep the Indian bowlers at bay.

