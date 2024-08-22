"For a few reasons, I think that's crazy" - Matthew Hayden on Australia's decision to send Steve Smith as an opener in Tests

Former Australia opening batter Matthew Hayden feels that Steve Smith is better suited to play in the middle-order of the red-ball setup. The former skipper was promoted up the order to partner, alongside Usman Khawaja, following David Warner's retirement midway through the previous home season.

Smith has had a tough time as an opener, with his brilliant fifty in the fourth innings against the West Indies at The Gabba being the standout. He struggled heavily during the tour of New Zealand and averaged 28.50 after eight innings in his new role.

Matthew Hayden opined that displacing Steve Smith from his well-established No.4 position does not bode well for the team despite the fact it allows them to play their six best batters without making any sacrifices.

"The rationale that [national selector] George Bailey gave was correct in so far as that he was choosing his best top six batsmen. Now, you can't argue with Steven Smith, he is averaging 65 [57] in Test-match cricket... 32 Test-match hundreds," Hayden said on the sidelines of the CEAT cricket rating awards in Mumbai.

"But the role of an opening batsman compared to a middle-order batsman is very different. And it didn't take long to discover that when you get into challenging conditions, like they faced in the first series outside of Australia, which was in New Zealand, that opening the batting is very difficult," he added.

Matthew Hayden further remarked that he had been against Smith's promotion from the beginning and termed the decision 'crazy'.

"I, personally, as I said at the time, was on record saying that I didn't like changing. I think it's crazy to think that you have the world's best-in-class batter in a certain position. And then you change to a completely different position. For a few reasons, I think that's crazy. Firstly, why? Such a gun in that position, such a coveted player," Hayden explained.

There is doubt regarding Smith's batting position ahead of the crucial Border-Gavaskar series. The Aussies will need reinforcements in the middle-order against a potent Indian unit who are looking to claim their third consecutive series win Down Under.

"It also is not a great nod to the first-class setup" - Matthew Hayden

The decision to play Smith as an opener did not go down well with fans and pundits as it involved the talents in the domestic circuit being ignored. Warner's replacement was expected to be someone who has played red-ball consistently in the same position for a prolonged period.

However, the transition was not natural as Australia managed the situation internally by promoting Steve Smith and playing Cameron Green at No. 4. Touching on the situation, Hayden said:

"And then it also is not a great nod to the first-class set-up, which is very much in the Australian culture, been driving great results towards key roles, be that any one of the roles - wicketkeeping, batting, spinners, fast bowlers, opening batters. So the [batting positions of] one, two and three is a category which needs to be protected in my opinion. It sets up play."

Australia could have brought Marcus Harris or Cameron Bancroft back into the setup as they were piling on runs in the domestic circuit.

