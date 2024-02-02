Ford Trophy 2023-24 Points Table: Updated standings after Otago vs Canterbury

It was an eventful day in the Ford Trophy 50-over competition, but rain played spoilsport in both matches. The first game between Wellington and Central Districts was shortened to 47 overs per side, and the game was eventually declared a no-result.

The second game of the day between Otago and Canterbury was also shortened due to rain, this time to 44 overs per side, with Canterbury taking the victory by eight wickets (DLS method).

After six matches, the Northern Districts are at the top of the points table, having notched four wins against just one loss and one no result, accumulating 20 points at a healthy net run rate of 0.884.

Sitting closely behind in second place are Auckland, who have matched the four wins of the Northern Districts but suffered two losses in their six games so far with 17 points and a net run rate of -0.174.

Central Districts currently occupy the third spot with a symmetric record of two wins, two losses, and two no results from their six matches, giving them 13 points at an NRR of 0.106. Canterbury vaulted into fourth position on the back of a recent win against Otago, now boasting two wins, three losses, one no-result for nine points, and an improved net run rate of 0.480.

Wellington sit fifth on the table with one win, three losses and nine points alongside a net run rate of -0.598. Otago languish at the bottom of the standings with eight points and an abysmal net run rate of -1.033.

Play abandoned after Van Beek's heroics for Wellington; O'Rourke's six-wicket haul helps Canterbury get their second win of the tournament

Wellington won the toss and elected to bat first against Central District. The decision seemed to backfire early on, as Wellington lost their top four batters with just 35 runs on the board. However, Muhammad Abbas anchored the innings with a composed 65 off 77 balls.

The real fireworks came towards the end when Logan van Beek provided a spectacular assault, smashing 136 off just 99 deliveries with 11 fours and eight towering sixes at a strike rate of 137.37. This late-order blitz helped Wellington post a challenging total of 281/8 from their 47 overs.

In reply, Central Districts started strongly and were cruising at 90/0 after 19.3 overs. Unfortunately, heavy rain arrived soon after, forcing the match to be abandoned with no result possible.

Batting first against Canterbury, Otagao struggled from the get-go, and their batting never got going. Pace bowler Will O'Rourke was the wrecker-in-chief for Canterbury, taking six wickets for just 20 runs at an economy rate of 2.22. Otago folded for a paltry 135 in their 44 overs.

Chasing 136 for victory, Canterbury were solid in their response. Openers Chad Bowes (39 off 34 balls) and Henry Nicholls (49 off 55 balls) gave them a strong platform. Rain intervened once more, and Canterbury were declared comfortable eight-wicket winners via the DLS method.

