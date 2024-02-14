Ford Trophy 2023-24 Points Table: Updated standings after Wellington Firebirds vs Auckland Aces, Match 27

Three games were played on Wednesday, February 14, in the Ford Trophy 2023-24.

Otago Volts beat Northern Districts by six wickets in the 25th game. Canterbury beat Central Stags by 183 runs in the othe game. In the 27th contest, Auckland Aces beat Wellington Firebirds by four wickets, chasing down a target of 286.

Canterbury have moved to first place from second and have won four of nine games. They have a net run rate of +1.25. Northern Districts have slipped to second with four wins and an NRR of +0.32.

Otago Volts have moved to third from fourth and have four wins in nine games, with an NRR of -0.13. Auckland Aces have jumped to fourth from fifth and have five wins in nine games and an NRR of -0.4.

Central Stags have dropped to fifth from third and have won three of nine gaames and have an NRR of -0.64. Wellington Firebirds remain sixth with two wins in nine games and an NRR of -0.25.

Auckland Aces edge Wellington Firebirds in Ford Trophy nail-biter

Otago Volts elected to bowl first against Northern Districts. Jeet Raval played a fine knock of 78 off 102.

No other batter, though, crossed the 30-run mark as Northern Districts were bundled out for 184 in 48.1 overs. Jacob Duffy was the pick of the Otago bowlers with 3-32 in 10 overs. Otago chased down the target in 39.1 overs with six wickets in hand. Thorn Parkes was their highest scorer with 47 off 70.

In the other Ford Trophy game, Canterbury elected to bat against Central Stags. Henry Nicholls and Leo Carter scored centuries, helping the team to 349-8. Josh Clarkson was the pick of the Central bowlers with 4-60 in nine overs.

Doug Bracewell made 94 off 85 for Central, but it was not enough, as they were bundled out for 166 in 39.2 overs.

In the third Ford Trophy game of the day, Wellington Firebirds elected to bat after winning the toss against Auckland Aces. Wellington scored 285-8 in 50 overs. Jesse Tashkoff was the highest scorer with 77 off 55. Ben Lister, Jock McKenzie, and Louis Delport took two wickets each for Auckland.

Robert O'Donnell scored 115 off 110 as Auckland romped home on the last delivery of their innings and won by four wickets. Ollie Newton and Nathan Smith picked up two wickets each for Wellington.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App