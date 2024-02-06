Ford Trophy 2023-24 Points Table: Updated standings after Wellington Firebirds vs Northern Districts, Match 21

Three games were played in the Ford Trophy 2023-24 on Tuesday, February 6. Otago Volts beat Central Stags by 65 runs in the first game. Canterbury and Wellington Firebirds won against Auckland Aces and Northern Districts, respectively.

Northern Districts are first in the points table. They have won four of seven games and have an NRR of +0.59. Canterbury have jumped to second place from fourth, winning and losing thrice apiece. They have an NRR of +0.82.

Auckland have slipped to third from second with four wins in seven games and an NRR of -0.51. Central Stags have moved to fourth from third and have won two out of seven games and have an NRR of -0.17.

Wellington Firebirds and Otago Volts have won two games apiece and occupy the last two places. They have an NRR of -0.29 and 0.49, respectively.

Dominant batting displays help South and North Zones shine in Ford Trophy

Central Stags won the toss against Otago Volts and elected to bowl. Otago scored 213-9 in 50 overs. Only one batter managed more than 30 runs. Central Stags, in response, were bundled out for 148. Andrew Hazeldine was the pick of the Otago bowlers, with 5-36.

In the second Ford Trophy game of the day, Auckland elected to bowl after winning the toss against Canterbury. Leo Carter scored 80 off 106 as Canterbury made 287-7. Auckland made only 168 in 40 overs.

Meanwhile, Wellington Firebirds won the toss and elected to bat against Northern Districts. Nick Kelly scored a century, while Nick Greenwood and Callum McLachlan made half-centuries as Northern made 330-8. Kristian Clarke was the pick of Wellington bowlers with 5-67.

Henry Cooper scored 121 off 132 for Northern Districts, who were bundled out for 285 in 49 overs to come up well short in the Ford Trophy game.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App